What Happened When Candyman's Rodney L. Jones Tried To Summon Him In Real Life? - Exclusive

Unlike Nia DaCosta, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, and Teyonah Parris, who've all said that they never mustered up the courage to test the Candyman legend, Rodney L. Jones III was undaunted. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Jones said he took the plunge and nervously played the Candyman name game. "So here it is — I have said it, but it definitely took me a while to just conjure up the guts to say in the mirror five times and even in the dark," Jones said.

"I went through it. I said it two times then I was like, 'No!' I just walked out of the room, turned the light on, and closed the door. But then, I think, maybe a few days later, I was like, 'Okay, Rodney, you can do this, if you're in this movie, you should be able to say it five times,'" he added. "So, I went into the bathroom, and I turned the light off and I said it in the mirror, and I was like, 'Did anything happen?' And I thought I heard something like a shower curtain moving, but no, that was obviously my mind playing tricks on me."

After that, Jones admitted, "Every time I go into the bathroom, I'm still a little skeptical. It was still fun to say it."