Rodney L. Jones III Reflects On His Thrilling Role In The Horrifying New World Of Candyman - Exclusive Interview

Your character, Billy Burke, is pivotal to the plot of "Candyman" in that you're in that first scene, and witness a horrific incident that leads to the birth, essentially, of a new Candyman. Did you and Colman Domingo by any chance meet before the film to get on the same page because he plays the older version of your character?

No, sadly I did not get to meet him, but it would have been amazing. And so no, we didn't get to discuss anything about ... But Colman Domingo, he's an amazing actor and so I did my research on him as well, and I watched some of the things he had played. And I was also super excited to be playing the younger version of this guy, so it's amazing.

Do you recall the first time Nia yelled "action" and you saw Michael Hargrove in his full Candyman costume with that hook hand? Were you startled seeing him for the first time as much as you were startled in the scene in the film?

Yeah, so he just appeared there and I was like, "Whoa!" I was not expecting that. But it was pretty fun to be on set and to be a part of this film. It was amazing and awesome, and it was very thrilling, too, at times. I'm definitely so glad that I was able to work on this and meet Nia DaCosta — it was an all-out amazing experience.

Now admit it, did you get a selfie with Michael dressed up as Candyman?

Did I? Yes, I actually did. Obviously, I did. [Laughs] Of course, I had to get it, it's like we got that one-on-one scene where we're both staring into each other's eyes and I was on set with him for a while, so I definitely got a picture with him.

In the opening of the movie, Billy is doing a bit of shadow puppetry on the wall, and I think that's such an enormously powerful storytelling device in the film. I presume at this point you have seen the completed film or even obviously from the trailer, you got some of it in there, too. Did that get you interested in that sort of artistry?

Yeah, the shadow puppets really amazed me how they dealt with that, and I do think it was a great way to tell the story. Seeing my character Billy using them in the beginning, and then we actually see that continue throughout the whole movie. And I even talked about this with Nia, so when I was doing the shadow puppets in that scene we wanted to make the police officer look bigger than the man that he was chasing to show that perceived power dynamic between the police and Black males, and Black people in general.