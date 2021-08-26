Marvel Reportedly Has Some Big Plans For Upcoming Disney+ Halloween Special

Marvel Studios has been very busy on the Disney+ front, pumping out new shows left and right. At the time of this writing, "What If...?" is currently three episodes deep, with the likes of "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and the first season of "Loki" all wrapped up. Not to mention, "Hawkeye," "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," and a host of other thrilling titles are coming down the pipeline. One of the most intriguing of the bunch, however, is undoubtedly the untitled Halloween special that will reportedly begin production in early 2022.

Little is known about what we can expect from Marvel Studios' Halloween Disney+ project at the moment, but speculation can really kick-off thanks to a report from TheWrap. According to the publication, the studio is "actively searching for a Latino actor to lead the cast," aged somewhere in his 30s. This may not draw the attention of most casual Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, but, for tenured Marvel Comics readers, this news can only lead to one incredibly niche character popping up on the small screen: Werewolf by Night.

TheWrap's sources revealed Marvel Studios is most likely looking to adapt this character for the special but is there any other proof out there that he's coming to the MCU? Here's what we know so far.