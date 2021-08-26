Paul Schrader Opens Up About How He Directed His Cast For The Card Counter

No screenplay exists in a vacuum.

The dialogue is meant to be said. The performances are meant to be filmed. And as the words on the page are processed through the middlemen of the director, the cast, and the crew, they can either be elevated or flattened.

Paul Schrader's scripts for "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull" may both be brilliant, but they are undoubtedly elevated by having an actor as gifted as Robert De Niro embodying their protagonists. More recently, Ethan Hawke, the lead of Schrader's eco-drama "First Reformed," won an Independent Spirit Award and a large number of local critics association prizes for his performance in that film (Schrader also received his first-ever Academy Award nomination for the screenplay).

As the writer of his latest, "The Card Counter," Schrader undoubtedly had a vision for how he thought the script should look on screen. As its director, it was up to Schrader to push the stars, which included Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe, to match that vision. As Schrader explains it, it took some interesting methods to get them there.