Spencer Grammer Has Some Good News For Rick And Morty Fans

It's obvious looking at Season 5 of "Rick and Morty" that the creative team has carte blanche to do whatever their hearts desire. If they want to make a "Goodfellas" parody involving giant Voltron-like robots, they can do that. If they'd like a colossal incest baby to become a recurring character to save the Smith family from certain doom, that's a little weird, but Adult Swim will roll with it.

This amount of creative freedom also extends to the production schedule "Rick and Morty" has abided by over the years. Fans know all too well the pain of waiting multiple years for a new season. It tends to be worth it given the consistently high quality of the show, but it's painful when you're forced to pass the time on new episodes by eating McNuggets with your own homemade Szechuan sauce.

Fortunately, Season 5 came out roughly one year after Season 4 ended, which is a respectable length. It's natural fans wouldn't want to get their hopes up for new yearly "Rick and Morty," but one star of the show has some inside information that will be of interest to everyone who likes to get their squanch on.