Will We Ever Get A Phantasm Remake From Don Coscarelli?

Remakes, sequels and reboots are all the rage these days, and no genre is safe from it — least of all horror. From 2018's "Halloween" reboot that only acknowledged the original movie to the upcoming "Scream" reboot/sequel, classic horror franchises are as alive as ever. One exception to this rule, however, seems to be "Phantasm," the cult classic '70s horror film that spawned four sequels. Talks of a remake have persisted for years, but original writer and director Don Coscarelli has offered sparse updates on the status of such a venture.

"Phantasm" was released in 1979, and it was not exactly warmly welcomed by critics at the time. Still, as noted by USA Today, it managed to gross around $20 million at the box office on a budget of only around $300,000, making it a runaway success for everyone involved. This led to the aforementioned sequels and an eventual re-evaluation from modern critics, some of who now consider the original film a masterpiece due to its surrealism (per Time Out London). "Phantasm" focuses on young Mike (Michael Baldwin) as he battles against the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm), an evil, supernatural undertaker.

While this outlandish concept seems tailor-made for a modern remake or reboot of some kind, the reality of such an endeavor is not that simple. Efforts to get a "Phantasm" remake off of the ground have stalled many times, and Don Coscarelli believes there are some hurdles that could make the project difficult to complete.