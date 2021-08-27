Rodney L. Jones III Dishes On How He Prepared For His Role In Candyman - Exclusive

"Candyman" is easily one of the most memorable horror franchises to come out the 1990s, thanks in large part to star Tony Todd's indelible performance as Daniel Robitaille, also known as murderous soul Candyman. Summoned to reality by grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen), who was aiming to dispel an urban legend, the vengeful spirit would brutally dispatch anyone who dared to say Candyman's name five times out loud while looking in a mirror.

Nearly 30 years after the release of the original film, "Candyman" is back with a spiritual sequel to the tale, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris in a story largely set in modern day. Oscar-winning "Get Out" screenwriter Jordan Peele hired filmmaker Nia DaCosta to direct the film.

The movie begins, though, with a cruel, traumatic incident in the early 1970s that was witnessed by a young Billy Burke, played by Rodney L. Jones III. In an exclusive interview, the young actor opened up about preparing for his part in the new version of "Candyman."