Why The Candyman Reboot Has Critics Freaking Out

The first reviews for Nia DaCosta's "Candyman," which was produced and co-written by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, have arrived. At the time of writing, the film boasts an impressive 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and if the critical consensus is to be trusted, horror film buffs will have a hard time resisting the deadly allure of this smart sequel.

2021's "Candyman" builds on the story of the 1992 original. Struggling painter Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and gallerist girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris) have just moved into a condo built on the site of the now demolished Cabrini Green housing project in Chicago where the urban legend of the Candyman — a supernatural figure who appears if you say his name five times in a mirror — originated. Inspired by the mythological figure, Anthony begins to dig deeper into the history of the stories and finds that they are all too real.

According to critics, DaCosta's film serves as both a chilling continuation of the themes and narrative introduced in the original while deftly incorporating its own fresh take. As Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review for Variety, "what [DaCosta] has done is to make a horror movie that has its share of enthralling shocks, but one that's rooted in a richer meditation on the social terror of the Candyman fable."

Here's what critics are saying about "Candyman."