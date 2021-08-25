Fans Just Got Two Huge Reveals About The Matrix 4

Fans of the Wachowski's sci-fi classic have known for a while that "The Matrix" franchise is getting a fourth installment. What's more, Lana Wachowski is set to direct, and Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and a slew of other stars of the original movies will make their glorious return in "The Matrix 4." The movie will also feature some brand new additions to the cast, from Jessica Henwick ("Iron Fist") and Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Aquaman," HBO's "Watchmen"). Oh, and if you're expecting new, cutting-edge camera tricks, such as the original movie's groundbreaking "bullet time," worry not — Henwick has already teased there will be plenty to be excited about on that front, as well.

As cool as all these news are, fans might still find it hard to wrap their heads around it all. After all, it's been nearly two decades since the last dose of live-action "The Matrix" goodness, so it can be difficult to even imagine "The Matrix 4" without actually getting something concrete to go with. Fortunately, the day for more "The Matrix 4" information is finally here. Warner Bros. just dropped a heaping helping of "Matrix 4" data at CinemaCon, proving once and for all that the movie isn't just some plot by a bunch of machines that use your hopes and dreams as a battery. "The Matrix 4" is a very real thing, and what's more, we now know a whole lot more about it — thanks to the two huge, new reveals about "The Matrix 4."