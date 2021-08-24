Yellowstone Prequel Y: 1883 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Reports came out back in July that "Y: 1883" would film in Fort Worth, Texas. It appears that's still very much part of the plan, as Deadline releases an exclusive about how filming officially started on August 23 in that city. Fort Worth will factor heavily into the show itself as the Dutton family originated there, but in search of greater riches, they trek toward Montana with 30 wagons of other settlers. It promises to be a show that explores what life was like for frontiersmen over 100 years ago. And while 30 wagons may head out initially, it's a safe bet not everyone will make it to Montana in one piece.

One intriguing aspect from the Deadline article is how the plan is still for "Y: 1883" to premiere on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021. That's only a few months after cameras started rolling, so there must be a plan to get at least the first episode ready to showcase quickly. That's easier said than done, especially since it sounds like the pilot for "Y: 1883" could exceed the runtime of that for "Yellowstone," which clocked in at just over 90 minutes. Show creator Taylor Sheridan stated, "The great thing about the relationship with the network is, they always let us go on running time, so we'll see what the first one times out to." Plus, there are still nine episodes of the first season to film in addition to the pilot.

Paramount and Taylor Sheridan must know what they're doing, so we'll put our trust in them.