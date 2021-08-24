The Most Challenging Scenes To Film In Hit And Run, According To Its Creators
The 2021 geopolitical crime thriller "Hit & Run" from Netflix kept subscribers binging through all nine episodes and has prompted speculation as to if (and when) Season 2 will be released. While fans wait to find out when they will find out more about the unanswered questions from Season 1 of "Hit & Run," the show's creators have opened up about some of the many challenges they faced while producing the first set of episodes.
"Hit & Run," which tells the story of Segev Azulai's (Lior Raz) quest for answers after his wife is killed in an unexplained traffic accident in Tel Aviv, first began production in 2019, per The Hollywood Reporter. After five months of successful filming, the cast and crew headed to Israel to capture some of the series' most crucial scenes. All that came to an end after the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Showrunner Dawn Prestwich explained, "We were yanked out of Israel before we'd finished the show."
Being unable to access such a critical filming location for "Hit & Run" made filming some of the series' most important moments even more challenging than they already were. Here are the scenes in "Hit & Run" that its creators remember as the most difficult to film and some of the issues they faced while capturing those moments.
The scene that gave "Hit & Run" its name was the hardest to film
When asked by The Hollywood Reporter what scene she was most proud of in "Hit & Run," showrunner Nicole Yorkin said, "I have two." The first sequence that she named involved the Batsheva Dance Company, which required actress Kaelen Ohm, who played Danielle Azulai, to train with the group.
The second scene Yorkin identified was the incident from which "Hit & Run" took its name. The first time the production tried to capture the actual hit-and-run in Israel, an untimely rain created an unsafe situation. Yorkin explained, "It had a lot of stunts, and it was very critically timed and balanced, and it just became too dangerous to do it, so we never actually got the hit."
After failing to film the accident, the entire production was forced to leave Israel, leaving the showrunners to wonder if the series could work without showing the inciting incident. Yorkin even asked herself, "Is there some way to do the show 'Hit & Run' without the hit-and-run?"
The answer was no, and so the production waited until they were finally invited back to finish filming in early 2021, now with new COVID protocols in place. Thankfully, that gap in filming had given the show's director, Mike Barker, even more time to consider the best way to portray that significant moment. Yorkin remembered a feeling of relief after all was said and done, recalling, "At least we had the hit and run."