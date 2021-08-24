Dopesick Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in the past two decades is getting dramatized in the upcoming Hulu limited series "Dopesick." The show tells the story of how America got hooked on — and ravaged from the inside out by — these prescription painkillers drugs.

Here's the official description from Hulu: "Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies."

The limited series has an impressive cast and an important message, and it seems sure to make an impact when it lands on Hulu this fall. Here's what we know about its release date, cast, and plot.