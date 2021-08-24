The Real Reason Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Exclusive To Theaters

After the trailer for the upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was leaked, Sony Pictures finally just went ahead and released the first trailer to the public, and fans are ecstatic. The first footage hints at what fans have long been theorizing — that the new movie will bring about the multiverse in the MCU, all thanks to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), though Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) from "Loki" likely plays a part. Some of the most eye-catching aspects of the trailer include the burgeoning romance between Peter and MJ (Zendaya), Green Goblin pumpkin bombs, and of course, the appearance of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, the character he played in the critically-acclaimed 2004 movie "Spider-Man 2," which stars Tobey Maguire as the costumed superhero, another person rumored to appear in the upcoming film.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is scheduled to come out in theaters on December 17, 2021, and fans are honestly lucky that the movie was scheduled to come out after other Marvel projects like "Black Widow" and "Eternals," when theaters have fully opened. After the pandemic started, various movie studios began introducing a hybrid release model, with movies coming out in theaters and on a streaming platform at the same time. While Disney — who owns Marvel Studios — was initially against this structure, they quickly changed their tune, and on July 9, 2021, the long-delayed "Black Widow" came out on Disney+ and in theaters. Despite also being based in the MCU, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will definitely not be doing the same, and here's why.