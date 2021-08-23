Will There Be A Sweet Girl 2?

In August, Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced burst onto Netflix with their new original movie "Sweet Girl." Part action movie, part psychological drama, "Sweet Girl" follows Ray Cooper (Momoa), a Pittsburgh-area patriarch whose family endures a profound loss after his wife, Amanda (Adria Arjona), dies from cancer. Ray and his daughter, Rachel (Merced), are left reeling, especially after learning just before Amanda died that a life-saving drug they'd hoped would help her was taken off the market. Soon, Ray becomes consumed by a need for vengeance against the pharmaceutical brand BioPrime and its CEO, Simon Keeley (Justin Bartha), the man responsible for making the call to pull the drug off the market. Ray's pursuit of vigilante justice plunges he and Rachel into a life-or-death mission to punish those responsible for making the easily preventable decisions that ultimately tore their family apart. Very quickly, though, they discover that the BioPrime is part of a government conspiracy, which put the Coopers in the crosshairs of the shady individuals linked to Keeley and BioPrime, as well as the FBI.

Although it's been met with less-than-stellar critical reviews, per the latest Rotten Tomatoes numbers, "Sweet Girl" has been burning up Netflix since its August 20 premiere. At this time of writing, "Sweet Girl" occupies the number one spot in Netflix's "Top 10 in the U.S. Today" list on its landing page.

The early success of "Sweet Girl," as teased by this ranking, opens up room for wondering whether or not the Momoa and Merced-led actioner could get a sequel. Although Netflix is historically mercurial when it comes to the movies and TV shows it gives a sequel or new season, there are a few indicators beyond its number one spot that tease the strong possibility of a "Sweet Girl 2."