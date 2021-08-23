The Shang-Chi Fight Homage That Has Jackie Chan Fans Excited
The release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is just around the corner, and fans are getting excited. Starring Simu Liu as the unwilling hero forced to confront his past, and featuring the talents of Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, and Benedict Wong, "Shang-Chi" is set to be another memorable installment in the MCU.
Marvel Studios, no stranger to elaborate marketing campaigns, has been slowly doling out clips of the hotly-anticipated film leading up to its September 3 release date, no doubt adding to the buzz. One recent clip showing Shang-Chi demonstrating his impressive martial arts skills has been particularly exciting for fans. Shang-Chi, a story marked by its celebration of Asian cultures, pays homage to some of the great Asian action heroes of our time. Notably, this recent clip shared on Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube, celebrates the iconic Jackie Chan himself in a very special way.
Shang-Chi uses one of Jackie Chan's iconic fight moves
The clip shows Shang-Chi fighting with some adversaries on a moving bus, shocking his friend Katy (Awkwafina). Trained in martial arts since childhood, Shang-Chi is no stranger to complex fighting, and this scene proves it. Fans of martial-arts films, however, noticed something very special about this scene, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter – Shang-Chi uses one of Jackie Chan's most iconic moves.
In the midst of the fight, Shang-Chi strategically uses his jacket to overpower his opponents, a move Chan also used as Ma Hon Keung in 1995's "Rumble in the Bronx." The film was Western audiences' introduction to Chan, who has gone on to become one of the world's biggest names in martial arts cinema.
The inclusion of the move is definitely not just a coincidence. "Shang Chi" fight coordinator Andy Cheng has worked with Chan many times in the past — he was a stunt double and assistant stunt choreographer on "Rush Hour," "Rush Hour 2," "Who Am I?," and "Shanghai Noon" (via IMDb). We're sure "Shang-Chi" will include even more homages to the iconic fighter and actor, and we can't wait to see what they'll be.