The Shang-Chi Fight Homage That Has Jackie Chan Fans Excited

The clip shows Shang-Chi fighting with some adversaries on a moving bus, shocking his friend Katy (Awkwafina). Trained in martial arts since childhood, Shang-Chi is no stranger to complex fighting, and this scene proves it. Fans of martial-arts films, however, noticed something very special about this scene, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter – Shang-Chi uses one of Jackie Chan's most iconic moves.

In the midst of the fight, Shang-Chi strategically uses his jacket to overpower his opponents, a move Chan also used as Ma Hon Keung in 1995's "Rumble in the Bronx." The film was Western audiences' introduction to Chan, who has gone on to become one of the world's biggest names in martial arts cinema.

The inclusion of the move is definitely not just a coincidence. "Shang Chi" fight coordinator Andy Cheng has worked with Chan many times in the past — he was a stunt double and assistant stunt choreographer on "Rush Hour," "Rush Hour 2," "Who Am I?," and "Shanghai Noon" (via IMDb). We're sure "Shang-Chi" will include even more homages to the iconic fighter and actor, and we can't wait to see what they'll be.