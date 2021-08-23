Lisa Joy Reveals Why Hugh Jackman Was Right For Reminiscence And More - Exclusive Interview

I love that you had the ability to tell this story the way you wanted to, but there is a point when you have these actors that come and they're going to bring something that you did not originally intend and discover aspects of a character that you wouldn't have seen on your own. Here you have three incredible performers: what was it was that Hugh and Rebecca and Thandiwe realized about these characters and discovered about them while you were working together?

The thing that was incredible to me that Hugh did was, it's like when I told him about what I wanted to do under the surface of this, this indictment of the male gaze, that was the character he signed on to play. And you can see in his performances when he is holding back, when he is being fooled and allowing himself to be fooled. He allowed himself to be vulnerable in this incredible way. There is a scene in which he's looking for Mae and he was screaming, "Where is she?" And at first, it was very emotional. He was doing it in this incredibly emotional way, and it was heartbreaking to see and a beautiful performance. But for me, that's the performance that you have in a love story, and that's not what this moment was.

And I was like, "You know what? You are driven almost mad because your girlfriend disappeared, and now you're a dude wandering on with a gun, pointing at people. You're no longer the good guy. Just because you fell in love and they disappeared, doesn't mean that you're right. You've crossed a line here. And can you give me a take where you're ugly, where you've become the villain?" And that's exactly what he did. We did that take over and over again. And that kind of choice, that kind of openness to take a step back and let other people shine in that moment is a very generous thing that most movie stars wouldn't do.

Most movie stars would be like, "No, I want the classic hero's journey. I'm never going to be wrong, I'm going to knock everybody out, and I'm going to get the girl." And I had to be very honest with Hugh at the very beginning that, that isn't what my plan was and that, that's not what this movie was because there were many that could fill that for him. And so the thing that surprised me was how generous he was in going with that. And just the thing that ... Every person he interacted with on that set, Rebecca, Thandiwe, we would marvel at how generous he was in taking a step back a little bit and letting the women lead. It was incredible.

And so Rebecca, Rebecca brings a sharpness to her that I thought really dimensionalized that same game of cat-and-mouse that I was after. There would have been an easy way to play this character as simply winsome and broken and, "Oh, I have an addiction," or, "Oh, I'm lost and I'm sweet and please take care of me." And Rebecca, because she's nobody's fool and is a woman who has experienced life and has taken care of herself, defied that choice at every turn. And sometimes it would have been the safer choice. "Let's just have you cry and collapse in his arms for a second so people can see how vulnerable and likable you are," and she didn't want to do it. She wanted to show a woman who was lovable despite not pandering to that type of femininity. And frankly, it's a woman I recognize so much more than that winsome girl waiting to be saved. And so I think that's what she brought to it. She's all fire and smarts and sexiness. And we held hands and said, "Let's do this. Let's do it this way. Let's go for broke."

And then of course, Thandiwe, who is just ... I mean, she could be a silent movie actress in that her face is so expressive. The thing that she really brought to me too was ... I'd given most of the humorous lines to Watts because she's the one who's watching this, her friend get entirely brainwashed and turned around, and she's the voice of reason being like, "Hey, Hey, wait a second over here, buddy." And so she got to be caustically funny. But there are still moments in which her delivery was so funny that ... There's a moment when, later at the hospital, Hugh's character is confessing something to her and she's trying to warn him not to confess it, and the look on her face as she does it is so great.

And then afterwards, she ad-libbed "All right then," and just did it in such a way that was so fantastic. And I was like, "That's just great. That's surprised me and that was a new dimension to even ... It was meant to be funny, but she just nailed it. And that's hard to do, to do humor without breaking the character's positioning in that moment, which was a serious moment.