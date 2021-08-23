Kat Dennings Is Totally Down For This Potential MCU Spin-Off

While Kat Dennings first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all the way back in 2011's "Thor," no one knew then what the franchise would grow to become by 2021. Thankfully, Dennings is still a part of the MCU now, returning to her iconic role as Dr. Darcy Lewis in the recent series "WandaVision" for Disney+.

As the first Marvel TV show on Disney's streaming platform, "WandaVision" was a very risky, yet fulfilling endeavor, setting the stage for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," and so much more to come. While "WandaVision" Season 2 seems unlikely — at least right now, though that could change — Dennings and her character Darcy won't be going anywhere soon, and the fans are very happy about that. The actress has already confirmed that she will appear in more Marvel projects, and soon, but it's yet to be seen exactly what upcoming films or television shows she will be a part of.

On top of that, the fans have one particular idea for the character of Darcy that Dennings is officially on board for. One of the main things that fans love about Darcy is her humor, and she tends to have great chemistry with her co-stars, whether that be Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Bettany as Vision, or in this case, Randall Park as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo. In a recent interview, Dennings confirmed that she's heard about the fans' idea for a spin-off centering around a Darcy and Woo, and she is all for it.