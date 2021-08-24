The Deleted Underwater Scene We Never Got To See In Deadpool 2 - Exclusive

Underwater cinematographer Ian Seabrook will tell you his job is no easy task. He's been working in the industry for over 20 years with no formal training — because it still doesn't exist yet at most film schools. "It's not an easy venture to undertake," Seabrook said during an exclusive interview with Looper. "First and foremost, you have to be a diver. I think a lot of people go, 'That's so cool, I could do that.' And the thought process is that it's just a question of grabbing a camera and jumping into the water. But the skill set required to do the job is out of the reach of a lot of people. They don't even consider what goes into it — not only is it composition, lighting, and gripping, it's working with the talent and keeping you and them alive."

Despite everything that goes into filming underwater scenes, there are still times when all that hard work winds up on the cutting room floor. One example is "Deadpool 2," for which Seabrook filmed a complex scene with Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin that didn't make it into the final film. It's a an exclusion for which Baccarin has publicly expressed disappointment, and one that Seabrook is also frustrated by — especially since the scene didn't even make it onto the film's Blu-ray release as an extra.

Seabrook — who has worked on such films as "Jungle Cruise," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" — told us the deleted underwater scene we never got to see in "Deadpool 2" was a dream sequence in which Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool, played by Reynolds) and his fiancée Vanessa (Baccarin) are interacting in their apartment that's completely submerged in water.