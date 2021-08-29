Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At This Brand New Blue Bloods Featurette

In an exclusive featurette titled "Shades of the Blue" from the DVD box set about the dinner scene from "Guardian Angels," several stars of the show weigh in on that episode's big dinner scene where the family argues over one member's recent injury. "Despite the fact that it's a law enforcement family, it's a law enforcement family with a lot of differing opinions," Donnie Walhberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, said. "On any given dinner scene, you could have eight people at the table, all with eight different opinions of a real-life situation that's occuring." (Donnie Wahlberg)

This is certainly the case when it comes to a dinner scene from the eleventh episode of Season 11, "Guardian Angels," when Eddie (Vanessa Ray), wife to Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), is brutally attacked by a suspect currently out on bail... who also recently assaulted a different police officer. With many family members, including Danny, furious that the perpetrator was out of prison, his sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan), the assistant district attorney of the city, upholds bail laws that allow violent criminals to walk free.

"Maybe we can tell a perspective that hasn't necessarily been told, as storytellers," Estes explained of the scene. "Maybe that brings us all closer together. I think that's the kind of goals a television show can have, that I think that we may be able to do well."

The Season 11 DVD box set of "Blue Bloods" will be released on August 31, 2021.