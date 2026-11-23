Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is older than his father-in-law Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro) was when they met for the first time, and seems to have inhabited the latter's worst traits when it comes to judging his son's new partner. This is Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande-Butera), a former FBI hostage negotiator turned life coach to CEOs; the rest of the family approves, but Greg distrusts her immediately, not least because of a misunderstanding when they first meet on a plane (the first callback to "Meet the Parents" is the fact Greg is seemingly unable to board an airplane without disaster striking). Digging deeper into her earlier career where she had to emotionally manipulate people professionally doesn't help matters, and when Greg learns Henry is set to propose, he does everything he can to hide the ring and postpone until he can make his son see sense.

It's the most grounded premise the series has had since that inaugural outing, with the sequels until now relying on more over-the-top shenanigans that forgot why "Meet the Parents" resonated as cringe comedy in the first place. Sure, there were plenty of lowbrow laughs to be had with "Meet the Fockers" — not so much the third movie — but very few people can relate to having a sex therapist mother who wants to talk shop at the dinner table. Everybody can see themselves in the anxiety of meeting a partner's family for the first time, even if the worst-case scenario in the movie is blown out of realistic proportions. "Focker in-Law" is at its strongest when it leans into that straightforward dynamic, reversing Greg's role in the narrative so he becomes the parent he always feared.

An effective legacy sequel premise that gives a valid reason to dust off a stale franchise established, the next question is whether "Focker in-Law" is funny enough to bother going through with reviving it. The answer is more mixed here, as most of the laughs that do land are thanks to the new generation of cast members elevating material that I can only imagine read awkwardly on the page. Grande-Butera is more of a straight woman than expected within the family dynamic, spotlighting a diversity in her abilities as a comic actress, while Skyler Gisondo manages to get some laughs out of the worst running gags, like a recurring bit where he speaks in a gruff "sexy voice" to ground himself in difficult situations.

If we were still making as many studio comedies a year as were in the heyday of "Meet the Parents," Gisondo would have several starring vehicles putting his talents to better use, rather than being left to elevate a confusingly written caricature of a manchild.