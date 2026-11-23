Focker In-Law Review: This Legacy Sequel Fails To Live Up To Franchise Highs
Although it's written by the franchise's veteran screenwriter John Hamburg, "Focker in-Law" appears to be an attempt to sweep the prior two sequels under the carpet. Except for a brief expository line revealing why Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand's Focker elders don't appear, there are no extensive references to the events of either movie that followed "Meet the Parents."
At one point, it's even revealed that twins Henry and Samantha (this time played by Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein) are now 26, despite only turning five in the 2010-set "Little Fockers," meaning this is either set in the not-so-distant future of 2031, or they're altering the timeline to make you forget we've already been introduced to them. Based on the vastly diminishing returns of that threequel, my money's on Hamburg retconning it out of existence.
"Focker in-Law" represents a bizarre case of a movie functioning as a direct legacy sequel to a film that has spawned two already, and at its strongest, the ingenious flipping of the formula makes this the first since "Meet the Parents" to feel substantial.
An interesting premise
Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is older than his father-in-law Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro) was when they met for the first time, and seems to have inhabited the latter's worst traits when it comes to judging his son's new partner. This is Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande-Butera), a former FBI hostage negotiator turned life coach to CEOs; the rest of the family approves, but Greg distrusts her immediately, not least because of a misunderstanding when they first meet on a plane (the first callback to "Meet the Parents" is the fact Greg is seemingly unable to board an airplane without disaster striking). Digging deeper into her earlier career where she had to emotionally manipulate people professionally doesn't help matters, and when Greg learns Henry is set to propose, he does everything he can to hide the ring and postpone until he can make his son see sense.
It's the most grounded premise the series has had since that inaugural outing, with the sequels until now relying on more over-the-top shenanigans that forgot why "Meet the Parents" resonated as cringe comedy in the first place. Sure, there were plenty of lowbrow laughs to be had with "Meet the Fockers" — not so much the third movie — but very few people can relate to having a sex therapist mother who wants to talk shop at the dinner table. Everybody can see themselves in the anxiety of meeting a partner's family for the first time, even if the worst-case scenario in the movie is blown out of realistic proportions. "Focker in-Law" is at its strongest when it leans into that straightforward dynamic, reversing Greg's role in the narrative so he becomes the parent he always feared.
An effective legacy sequel premise that gives a valid reason to dust off a stale franchise established, the next question is whether "Focker in-Law" is funny enough to bother going through with reviving it. The answer is more mixed here, as most of the laughs that do land are thanks to the new generation of cast members elevating material that I can only imagine read awkwardly on the page. Grande-Butera is more of a straight woman than expected within the family dynamic, spotlighting a diversity in her abilities as a comic actress, while Skyler Gisondo manages to get some laughs out of the worst running gags, like a recurring bit where he speaks in a gruff "sexy voice" to ground himself in difficult situations.
If we were still making as many studio comedies a year as were in the heyday of "Meet the Parents," Gisondo would have several starring vehicles putting his talents to better use, rather than being left to elevate a confusingly written caricature of a manchild.
The script isn't the only thing that seems lazy
As Greg's daughter Samantha and her boyfriend Eduardo, Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco are arguably put to better use as the more eccentric pair — even if the movie never quite sells the idea that Sam has been ruined by Greg's over-protective parenting, which is said often and never convincingly depicted. The performances from these new ensemble members elevate the characters as they are written but don't resemble the characterizations presented on the page, which would only be an issue if their performances weren't more inspired than how the script presents them.
All four seem more tuned in than Robert De Niro, whose earlier performances as Jack were witty recontextualizations of the menacing persona he'd played in many crime movies, played perfectly straight. Now, he seems every bit as phoned in as Dustin Hoffman was in "Little Fockers," where all his scenes were infamously shot several months after production had wrapped, and very few cast members were physically able to appear alongside him.
It should also be noted that I immediately got off on the wrong foot with "Focker in-Law" due to an opening credits montage of family photos that all appeared to be AI-generated. Even if these were simply bad Photoshop edits, presenting these as some of the first images in the movie set more of my alarm bells ringing than the movie itself did. At this point in the debate over the ethics of using AI, we seem to have forgotten that the biggest case against it is the fact that it looks awful, and anything that appears to resemble this slop is an insult to an audience, especially if it's staring us in the face right out of the gate.
Later on, comedy set pieces involving Jack's new dog, whose growls and facial expressions are presumably rendered via CGI, also landed in that uncanny valley territory where I couldn't work out if it was just bad effects or hastily generated graphics. Even if it wasn't AI, a production with an estimated $100 million budget and an extensive post-production period (it wrapped in November 2025) probably should have enough spare change to put a little bit more effort into its visuals, knowing how much the AI backlash is in full swing, and that knives are out for anything that even remotely resembles it.
There are some solid laughs with "Focker in-Law," but they all come from a cast doing their best to elevate often hacky material. The script may have identified a justifiable premise to resurrect the franchise, but that's only halfway successful when there aren't nearly enough good jokes in there to help sell it.
"Focker in-Law" premieres in theaters on November 25.