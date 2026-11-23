When it comes to setting the tone, "Blade Runner 2099" delivers with an ocean of potential. Series creator Silka Luisa and pilot director Jonathan van Tulleken immerse us right away in a world that feels like a fitting heir to the two Blade Runner films, giving us a future that simultaneously looks strange, vast, and different, yet also looks a bit like it was all built on 1970s and 1980s tech and aesthetics. The show is basically always a pleasure to look at, whether you're talking about big effects-driven shots or simple conversations between two characters in a cramped apartment.

The cast is also always compelling, even when the show offers them thankless dialogue and endless scenes of exposition. Hunter Schafer plays Cora like an animal coiled up on its haunches, ready to strike out of sheer survival instinct at any moment, and you never want to take your eyes off her. Michelle Yeoh provides a wonderful foil, the ice to Schafer's fire, and when they get to spend time together as an odd couple on a mission, the show really feels like it's realizing its full potential. They've got genuine chemistry, and if the series had narrowed its focus to be about that, we might have a better story in there somewhere.

Which brings us to the biggest problem with the series. Blade Runner, through two epic films, became a franchise about the constant tension between big, world-shifting moments and intimate character realizations. It's a franchise about people who are just trying to figure out who they are in a derelict future that has no real place for them, even when it promises one. Placing Cora at the intersection of two ways of life — human and Replicant — and forcing her to reckon with the kind of person she really is when faced with both sides of the conflict, is a stroke of genius. Everything that comes after, though, hampers that decision, as the big world-shifting moments come in to crowd out the characters. There is simply so much going on at all times that characters have no choice but to regurgitate backstory and key plot details to each other so the audience can keep up, leaving precious little time for the finer intimate points of Cora's journey. The subtlety that could have been is stripped away in favor of big MacGuffins and bigger reveals, and while those reveals are interesting, they always seem to come at the expense of character. It feels like a show that simultaneously wants to be a slow-burner and pack big, jaw-dropping reveals into every episode, and ends up only half-succeeding on both counts.

"Blade Runner 2099" has so much going for it. It's got a great cast, lots of wonderful visuals, and creators who seem to really understand what the franchise should be. The sheer force of talent at work here means it could never truly be bad, but it's so riddled with issues that it can also never truly be great.

"Blade Runner 2099" arrives November 25 on Prime Video.