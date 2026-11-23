Blade Runner 2099 Review: Big Ideas And A Great Cast Mask A Rough Story
Something about Blade Runner has always lent itself to long-form storytelling. The cerebral nature of its narratives, the endless permutations of its dirty retrofuture, and the thorny moral gray areas of its worldbuilding all suggest something that could be explored quite well in a miniseries. In some ways it's a wonder it took this long for "Blade Runner 2099" to happen in the first place.
Now that it's here, the new Prime Video series has big shoes to fill, following up on beloved films by Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve with a new vision of this dark world. To live up to that challenge, it musters a new era of the Blade Runner timeline, a great cast led by a living legend, and a story packed with ambition. All the ingredients are there for something stunning.
And yet, while it does generate stunning moments, "Blade Runner 2099" as a whole feels at least a little underwhelming. Though the craft on display is nearly always impeccable, and the story really wants to play with big ideas in exciting ways, it's a show that ends up stifled by its own ambition, getting in its own way as it tries to dazzle its audience.
This is a sci-fi role reversal
Set five decades after "Blade Runner 2049," the new series picks things up in a world in which Replicants have seized control. After years as second-class citizens, they are now in charge, and the humans are the ones who get shipped off to do menial labor, including deadly off-world jobs for which regular human bodies were never built. Once commodities, the Replicants are now in control, with their own squads of Blade Runner cops out to dispatch human insurgents trying to take the world back.
It's here that we meet Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human working a factory job with a past she's trying to escape. A survivor to her core, Cora will do anything to get herself and her brother (Lewis Gribben) out of Los Angeles, and she gets her chance when her friend Bebeto (Dimitri Abold) offers her an opportunity: find him something he needs, and she can get new identities and a ticket out of Replicant oppression.
The catch? In order to complete her end of the bargain, Cora has to assume the identity of a Blade Runner, newly arrived from offworld, assigned to the unit of Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a prickly Runner with just days left before the end of her Replicant lifespan. If the Blade Runners find out who Cora really is, her life is over, and while she and Olwen are chasing the same thing, she can't ever reveal her true intentions, setting up a dangerous game of shifting identities as secrets of rogue Replicants with hidden agendas come to light.
There is so much to chew on in this premise, and it gains more layers when you consider the things Amazon asked critics to avoid spoiling when they released all eight episodes to us. There's no shortage of great ideas in this series, and no shortage of compelling visuals and great actors to carry those ideas. The problem comes when all of those concepts have to jockey for position in a story that can't seem to get out of its own way.
The show has great concepts with middling storytelling
When it comes to setting the tone, "Blade Runner 2099" delivers with an ocean of potential. Series creator Silka Luisa and pilot director Jonathan van Tulleken immerse us right away in a world that feels like a fitting heir to the two Blade Runner films, giving us a future that simultaneously looks strange, vast, and different, yet also looks a bit like it was all built on 1970s and 1980s tech and aesthetics. The show is basically always a pleasure to look at, whether you're talking about big effects-driven shots or simple conversations between two characters in a cramped apartment.
The cast is also always compelling, even when the show offers them thankless dialogue and endless scenes of exposition. Hunter Schafer plays Cora like an animal coiled up on its haunches, ready to strike out of sheer survival instinct at any moment, and you never want to take your eyes off her. Michelle Yeoh provides a wonderful foil, the ice to Schafer's fire, and when they get to spend time together as an odd couple on a mission, the show really feels like it's realizing its full potential. They've got genuine chemistry, and if the series had narrowed its focus to be about that, we might have a better story in there somewhere.
Which brings us to the biggest problem with the series. Blade Runner, through two epic films, became a franchise about the constant tension between big, world-shifting moments and intimate character realizations. It's a franchise about people who are just trying to figure out who they are in a derelict future that has no real place for them, even when it promises one. Placing Cora at the intersection of two ways of life — human and Replicant — and forcing her to reckon with the kind of person she really is when faced with both sides of the conflict, is a stroke of genius. Everything that comes after, though, hampers that decision, as the big world-shifting moments come in to crowd out the characters. There is simply so much going on at all times that characters have no choice but to regurgitate backstory and key plot details to each other so the audience can keep up, leaving precious little time for the finer intimate points of Cora's journey. The subtlety that could have been is stripped away in favor of big MacGuffins and bigger reveals, and while those reveals are interesting, they always seem to come at the expense of character. It feels like a show that simultaneously wants to be a slow-burner and pack big, jaw-dropping reveals into every episode, and ends up only half-succeeding on both counts.
"Blade Runner 2099" has so much going for it. It's got a great cast, lots of wonderful visuals, and creators who seem to really understand what the franchise should be. The sheer force of talent at work here means it could never truly be bad, but it's so riddled with issues that it can also never truly be great.
"Blade Runner 2099" arrives November 25 on Prime Video.