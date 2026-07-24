Blade Runner 2099 Trailer: First Look At Hunter Schafer & Michelle Yeoh Series

One of the most interesting upcoming science fiction projects is Silka Luisa's ("Shining Girls," "Halo") "Blade Runner 2099," the Amazon Prime Video limited series sequel to "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049." Little is known about the series, which is set to premiere in 2027. What we do know is that it will focus on a replicant played by Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

Other members of the central cast include "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, and Lewis Gribben. While it remains to be seen whether we'll see any members of the "Blade Runner" movie casts, a key behind-the-scenes connection between the original 1982 film and the miniseries remains: "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott is on board the "Blade Runner 2099" train as an executive producer.

Now, we finally have some solid information about the eagerly anticipated series, courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con 2026. A trailer for "Blade Runner 2099" is here at last, and it certainly seems that fans of both "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049" will be eating well when the series arrives on Prime Video.