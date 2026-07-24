Blade Runner 2099 Trailer: First Look At Hunter Schafer & Michelle Yeoh Series
One of the most interesting upcoming science fiction projects is Silka Luisa's ("Shining Girls," "Halo") "Blade Runner 2099," the Amazon Prime Video limited series sequel to "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049." Little is known about the series, which is set to premiere in 2027. What we do know is that it will focus on a replicant played by Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.
Other members of the central cast include "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, and Lewis Gribben. While it remains to be seen whether we'll see any members of the "Blade Runner" movie casts, a key behind-the-scenes connection between the original 1982 film and the miniseries remains: "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott is on board the "Blade Runner 2099" train as an executive producer.
Now, we finally have some solid information about the eagerly anticipated series, courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con 2026. A trailer for "Blade Runner 2099" is here at last, and it certainly seems that fans of both "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049" will be eating well when the series arrives on Prime Video.
Blade Runner 2099 has been in the pipeline for a while now
Up to now, what we've known about the "Blade Runner 2099" series has been fairly easy to catalog. The project's name gives us some idea of what's going on — namely, that it takes place 50 years after "Blade Runner 2049." Of course, we've also known about the involvement of the behind-the-scenes talent and the actors attached to the project.
Apart from that, the "Blade Runner 2099" series has been taking its major steps forward with relative stealth since Ridley Scott announced in 2021 that a pilot for a "Blade Runner" show was underway. The only major news along the way has come from the director's chair: Jeremy Podeswa ("Game of Thrones") was originally supposed to helm the first two episodes, but scheduling conflicts led to Jonathan van Tulleken ("Shōgun") taking over.
As the new trailer shows, sometimes no news is indeed good news. "Blade Runner 2099" may have been moving quietly along the production line, but from the looks of it, the end result is impressive and the miniseries will likely fit in the "Blade Runner" timeline just fine. In other words, the "Blade Runner 2099" trailer does its job by making us more and more excited to see the finished product.
For more exciting announcements and updates, check out Looper's post from Comic-Con 2026 featuring the "Blade Runner 2099" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" panels.