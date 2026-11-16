This Netflix Sci-Fi Western Series Is A Must-Watch For Legend Of Korra Fans

"Bass X Machina," created by LeSean Thomas and now streaming on Netflix, is an animated sci-fi Western that takes the real historical figure of Bass Reeves (voiced here by Brian Tyree Henry) and gives him a robot arm in a steampunk world. One of the first Black U.S. Marshals, Reeves' story was whitewashed into "The Lone Ranger," but in recent years has been the subject of (relatively) more accurate retellings such as the Paramount+ series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." Now we get an over-the-top anime-inspired version of his legend.

The immediate obvious comparison to "Bass X Machina" is "Yasuke," Thomas' previous Netflix series, which also took a real historical figure (the Black samurai Yasuke) and made him the subject of an ahistorical fantasy narrative. "Bass X Machina," however, is an improvement over "Yasuke" in its storytelling, doing a better job tethering its sci-fi and fantasy elements to its thematic concerns. The high-tech steampunk elements are a natural extension of the real issues brought up by the Industrial Revolution, while magical elements get clearer explanations in the cultural context beyond just looking cool.

In that sense, "Bass X Machina" feels more akin to another series that Thomas worked on as a storyboard artist: "The Legend of Korra." Both series draw from historical conflicts heightened by fantasy and sci-fi elements, asking questions about the ethics of violence and responses to oppression, with complex conflicts and some sympathetic villains who may have even had a point. Both also deliver the goods on spectacular animated action. The biggest difference is that "Bass X Machina" names real people and places in its alternate 19th century American history, whereas "Korra" mixes and matches different cultural influences for looser allegorical parallels to late 19th-early 20th century social movements.