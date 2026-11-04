Listing the worst things Doctor Doom has ever done is, more or less, to list some of the worst things anyone in the Marvel Universe has ever done. The villain has a track record as a complicated figure, but he can also be truly nefarious when the situation calls for it. Check out Looper's video above to see the worst things Doom has ever gotten up to over the years.

There's a version of Doctor Doom that, in his head at least, is a protagonist. However, at the end of the day, Doom is also a pompous megalomaniac who largely looks out for himself and his own perceived best way of doing things — which, more often than not, is the course of action that benefits him the most. Over the years, this has led Victor Von Doom to commit some serious misdeeds that would make most other villains across the Marvel pantheon blush.