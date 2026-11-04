The Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done
Listing the worst things Doctor Doom has ever done is, more or less, to list some of the worst things anyone in the Marvel Universe has ever done. The villain has a track record as a complicated figure, but he can also be truly nefarious when the situation calls for it. Check out Looper's video above to see the worst things Doom has ever gotten up to over the years.
There's a version of Doctor Doom that, in his head at least, is a protagonist. However, at the end of the day, Doom is also a pompous megalomaniac who largely looks out for himself and his own perceived best way of doing things — which, more often than not, is the course of action that benefits him the most. Over the years, this has led Victor Von Doom to commit some serious misdeeds that would make most other villains across the Marvel pantheon blush.
Doctor Doom has done a great many bad things
With the Robert Downey Jr. version of Doctor Doom about to step up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe plate in "Avengers: Doomsday," it's a good time to catch up on just how powerful Doom is and how awful he can get at his absolute worst. He has sacrificed some of those closest to him to achieve his goals, and has acquired power through some seriously backhanded means. During his lowest (or, from his point of view, maybe highest) points, Doctor Doom can be more terrifying than Thanos.
While Doom has his own peculiar sense of morality, his outlook tends to be very "Doom first," which means that at the end of the day, everyone else comes second. This has resulted in some extremely villainous deeds over the years, and Looper's video above will offer some potential hints on what to expect when the character starts putting his plans to action in "Avengers: Doomsday."