The modern age of new "Star Trek" TV shows began with the 2017 program "Star Trek: Discovery." The first new series in the franchise in 12 years, the show followed the exploits of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her cohorts aboard the USS Discovery both a decade earlier than the original series and 900 years into the future.

Over the show's five seasons, Burnham graduated to the role of Captain while a slew of notable guest stars (including Anson Mount debuting as Captain Pike before anchoring "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") walked through the corridors of the Discovery. Delivering a stellar 65 episodes (an impressive sum for a costly streaming show), "Discovery," like any "Star Trek" show, has garnered its own dedicated fanbase and even permeated other franchise productions like "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Still, "Star Trek: Discovery" wasn't quite the resounding success that Paramount+ (and its predecessor, CBS All Access) would have wanted, especially compared to past "Star Trek" TV shows that absolutely dominated pop culture. Several reasons underpin why "Discovery" – which generally got positive reviews and featured beloved performers like Doug Jones — never took off as a major hit, many of them reflecting the pragmatic reasons that often doom TV programs. Elements far beyond the control of anyone actually working on "Discovery," like a crowded TV landscape or airing on a less than ideal streaming platform, proved fatal to the show.

Exploring these and other problems that "Discovery" contended with make it clear why this kick-off to a new era of "Star Trek" storytelling wasn't the ratings juggernaut its producers yearned for.