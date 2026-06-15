All 5 Seasons Of Star Trek: Discovery, Ranked

Over the course of its five seasons, "Star Trek: Discovery" gave us so much fat to chew that the fandom will likely debate the merits and detriments of the show until kingdom come. In the eyes of the fans who dislike it, the most glaring offenses of "Star Trek: Discovery" are numerous. Still, as critics have noted, Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman's show has plenty to love.

Sure, there's a reason "Discovery" is divisive. It constantly takes big swings, explores major conflicts, and deals with unfathomably dangerous large-scale scenarios. Two seasons into its run, it introduces a 900-year timeskip that serves as a de facto soft reboot.

All of this allows it to consistently mix things up and explore narratives that can't be found in any other Star Trek show. It also makes for a slightly uneven viewing experience, given that the storylines between the five seasons vary wildly. But how do the seasons and the quality of their story arcs line up? Let's take a look at all the "Star Trek: Discovery" seasons, and how they rank according to Rotten Tomatoes.