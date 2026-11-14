5 Worst Gary Cooper Western Movies, Ranked

Across his career, Gary Cooper led plenty of unforgettable motion pictures. Even beyond his seminal work in "High Noon," he proved a divine fit for "Design for Living," where he proved endlessly charming bouncing off of Barbara Stanwyck. For many, Cooper was the face of quality classic American cinema, and his ability to anchor so many different genres effectively makes his reputation hard to dispute. Of course, thanks to titles like "High Noon," Cooper and Westerns will always have a close kinship. His legacy in this genre remains some of his most revered and notable work.

Unfortunately, while Cooper anchored several Western classics, there was no way he could only headline absolute bangers in this genre. After all, Hollywood was producing too many of Westerns from the '20s through the '60s for all of them to be great. It's a basic numbers game.

Thus, Gary Cooper's largely esteemed filmography does house some major misfires. These five motion pictures (ranked below from "least worst" to worst based on their average Letterboxd rating) help demonstrate the endless ways movies can go awry even when the best intentions and greatest artists are in play. Still, even these underwhelming titles shed light on key corners of Gary Cooper's career, making it even easier to appreciate the outstanding Westerns he did headline.