Why Jenna Ortega's Klara And The Sun Bombed At The Box Office

Less than a decade ago, Taika Waititi was one of the most popular filmmakers in the industry. He rejuvenated the Thor franchise with the cosmically delightful "Thor: Ragnarok," which radically changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, he won an Oscar for "Jojo Rabbit." But now, it seems the director's reputation has cooled, as his name couldn't put butts in seats for his latest quirky sci-fi flick "Klara and the Sun," which is looking to be one of the biggest box office bombs of 2026. So what happened? Check out Looper's video above for the full breakdown.

First and foremost, "Klara and the Sun" failed to connect with critics. The film has an abysmal 24% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score stands at 74%, which may seem all right, but general audiences are usually more forgiving with films like this. It seems like this was a misfire for Waititi, who was adapting the popular novel of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Ishiguro's novel can be fairly bleak. It's melancholic and offers a contemplative look at an AI friend trying to understand humanity through her new best friend. Waititi's film takes some quirkier diversions and places a greater emphasis on comedy. Fans of the book may have seen the trailers and decided to stay away, realizing — accurately — that what they loved about the novel wasn't what they were going to get here.