5 John Wayne Western Movies That Were Remade
Remakes sometimes feel like a modern phenomenon. Maybe that's because Hollywood has recycled plenty of old ideas in the 21st century, but the trend has existed for decades. For proof, just take a look at John Wayne's filmography and Westerns.
The Duke starred in some of the best Westerns of all time, so it's unsurprising that a few of them have received the remake treatment — sometimes, even more than once. Most of the movies on this list aren't as highly regarded as their original counterparts, mind you, but that doesn't make them bad. In fact, some of them are very entertaining in their own right, even if they lack Wayne's unparalleled screen presence.
On this list, you will find remakes of some of Wayne's most popular films, which is to be expected. However, some of his more overlooked features also got their own redos. With that said, here are five remakes of Wayne Westerns you might not be familiar with.
Stagecoach
"Stagecoach" is widely regarded as one of John Wayne's best films – and it's one of the roles that put him on the map. Directed by John Ford, it tells the story of a group of travelers as they ride a stagecoach through Apache territory. Wayne plays the Ringo Kid, a convict who breaks out of prison with vengeance on his mind.
Ford's 1939 Western received its first on-screen remake in 1966 courtesy of director Gordon Douglas. This version centers around a ragtag group of stagecoach travelers who are pursued by a Sioux war party during their journey. The "Stagecoach" remake doesn't hold a candle to the original, but it received some pretty decent reviews. The film's action is particularly noteworthy, with The New York Times writing, "The action, also altered somewhat, is still muscular, sometimes blood-curdling stuff."
"Stagecoach" also received a television remake in 1986, with Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings among the cast. Country music fans might want to hunt this one down.
Red River
John Wayne was a bona fide blockbuster movie star, but his acting ability often gets overlooked. If you need proof, look no further than Howard Hawks' "Red River," which sees The Duke play an aging rancher who takes an adopted son under his wing. On paper, it sounds like Wayne's character is the noble type, but Thomas Dunson is a complex tyrant who operates in the moral gray zone.
Most Western fans are familiar with Hawks' "Red River," which was added to the United States National Film Registry in 1990. Sadly, less is said about the 1988 remake starring James Arness as the rancher Wayne portrays in the 1948 movie. The made-for-TV redo mostly follows the same plot, but it introduces a new character, Jack Byrd (Stan Shaw), a Black cowboy who joins Dunson's cattle drive.
The "Red River" remake was pretty positively received, with critics praising the acting and directing. If you can only choose one, stick to the original. That said, the remake is a perfectly enjoyable Western, even if it doesn't bring many new ideas to the table.
Four Brothers
John Wayne wasn't a fan of his 1965 Western "The Sons of Katie Elder." While critics and fans love the movie, The Duke criticized his performance, noting that he was recuperating from a lung cancer surgery that removed one of his lungs. "I thought I could hear myself breathing all the time," Wayne told Roger Ebert. However, the film was good enough to inspire 2005's "Four Brothers," which applies the premise — siblings teaming up to avenge their mother's death — to a contemporary urban setting.
John Singleton's "Four Brothers" stars Tyrese Gibson, Andre 3000, Garrett Hedlund, and Mark Wahlberg as the titular family members with a score to settle. Their mission takes them to inner-city Detroit, which is controlled by a gangster named Victor Sweet (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who might have been involved in the atrocity that brings the brothers back together. Cue the mayhem.
"Four Brothers" is a fun movie that puts a fresh spin on the '60s Western's story. It has elements of Blaxploitation films reminiscent of movies like "Original Gangsters," so action fans can expect plenty of style and violence. The chemistry between the cast members is also terrific, and it helped cement their reputations as bona fide stars.
True Grit
"True Grit" earned John Wayne the only Oscar win of his legendary career. The film — which follows Wayne's U.S. Marshal as he helps a teenage girl hunt down her father's killer — is a classic. The Coen Brothers' remake had big shoes to fill, but it delivers the goods. In fact, "True Grit" is one of the best remakes of the 21st century.
The 2010 "True Grit" redo tells the same story as the 1969 original, which is based on Charles Portis' novel of the same name. However, it brings a modern polish to the proceedings while simultaneously feeling like an old-school Western. "True Grit" is like a love letter to the horse operas of yesteryear, and that's why it's awesome.
Does "True Grit" rank among the Coen Brothers' best movies? That's debatable, but only because they've made so many gems. However, it's a very good Western that boasts a tremendous performance from Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn. Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin also star, and J.K. Simmons makes a voiceover cameo, so viewers can expect quality performances across the board.
Angel and the Badman
John Wayne's movies are still being remade in the 2020s — including one of his most romantic horse operas. In 2026, Zachary Levi, Neal McDonough, and Tommy Lee Jones teamed up with director Julio Quintana for "Angel and the Badman" — the second remake of the 1947 classic.
The original film sees Wayne play Quirt Evans, a gunfighter with a history of violence. However, he changes his ways after being taken in by a Quaker family and falling in love with their adult daughter, who nurses him back to health. Levi steps into Wayne's role for the remake, which was panned by critics for being too predictable (despite some changes from the original film) and unnecessary. Be that as it may, the film's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes reveals that regular viewers liked it a lot more than critics did. Western fans might find something to enjoy.
Elsewhere, the 2009 television film remake — starring Luke Perry and Lou Diamond Phillips — didn't fare much better among critics, either. It seems that James Edward Grant's 1947 adaptation is still the best take on this story — and it's perfect viewing for Western buffs who like some romance in their horse operas.