5 John Wayne Western Movies That Were Remade

Remakes sometimes feel like a modern phenomenon. Maybe that's because Hollywood has recycled plenty of old ideas in the 21st century, but the trend has existed for decades. For proof, just take a look at John Wayne's filmography and Westerns.

The Duke starred in some of the best Westerns of all time, so it's unsurprising that a few of them have received the remake treatment — sometimes, even more than once. Most of the movies on this list aren't as highly regarded as their original counterparts, mind you, but that doesn't make them bad. In fact, some of them are very entertaining in their own right, even if they lack Wayne's unparalleled screen presence.

On this list, you will find remakes of some of Wayne's most popular films, which is to be expected. However, some of his more overlooked features also got their own redos. With that said, here are five remakes of Wayne Westerns you might not be familiar with.