Clayface's Most Confusing Moments Explained
Contains spoilers for "Clayface"
Batman movies tend to utilize the same villains. Joker, Catwoman, Riddler, and Bane have all been seen multiple times. They're always fun to see, but Batman easily has one of the best rogues' gallery in all of fiction, with plenty of villains waiting for their chance in the spotlight. Among them is Clayface, one of Batman's most tragic villains ever.
Many are probably most familiar with the version seen in the "Feat of Clay" two-parter from "Batman: The Animated Series." An accident ruins an actor's beauty, and he undergoes an experimental treatment to regain his looks, but at a heavy price. That version has been adapted into the live-action "Clayface" movie that sees Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) struggling with new side effects that turn him into a monster that can take any form.
Critics were left stunned in their first reactions to "Clayface," largely deeming it a solid horror feature that borrows some elements from Batman's mythos. But just because it's good doesn't mean we didn't have some questions once the credits rolled. Here are some of the most confusing moments from "Clayface" with some potential explanations (when possible).
Why would Matt Hagen sleep with Markos Szabo's girl?
The events of "Clayface" are set into motion as Matt Hagen is riding high off his success. He's just scored a best actor nomination, and he and his buddy Corey Bowery (Joshua James) head to Gotham to live it up. They go to a club where Matt hooks up with Mia Torrez (Joana Ribeiro), who just so happens to be dating mobster Markos Szabo (David Dencik). Markos discovers Mia's infidelity and carves up Matt's face as a result. Which begs the question: Why would you sleep with a gangster's girl in Gotham of all places?
To be fair, we'd generally recommend never sleeping with a mobster's girlfriend no matter what city you live in. But Matt grew up in Gotham, so he has to know it's a cesspool of crime. Markos clearly leads his own criminal syndicate, but any Batman fan knows the city is also home to the Falcones, Maronis, and Sionis families. These gangs' existence isn't a secret; everyone should know who they are and why they shouldn't be crossed.
Corey even tells Matt that Mia is dating Markos, and Matt sleeps with her anyway. The likeliest explanation for Matt's dumb decision is that he's simply a victim of his own hubris. Hollywood actors tend to be a vain bunch. Matt just landed a life-changing award nomination, and everyone loves him. He probably thinks he's untouchable, and unfortunately, that attitude comes back to bite him.
How does Matt's clay work?
After Markos carves up Matt's face, he gets help from Dr. Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie), who uses nanobots to repair Matt's face after traditional plastic surgery goes nowhere. Over time, Matt discovers that an overabundance of nanobots allows him to change his face at will. He can look like anyone and even grow spikes out of his arm. However, it's a little unclear how precisely these nanobots work.
There are some scenes where Matt's face instantaneously changes to look like someone else. It's like someone flipped a switch to turn him into a different person. However, other times Matt's body appears more clay-like. During the climactic fight scene at the Vesuvius Club, Matt gets punched, and his face absorbs the impact as though it were Play-Doh. It makes it a bit hard to understand what's going on since the nanobots operate by different rules depending on the situation.
One interpretation is that the instantaneous transformations are merely a stylistic method to showcase Matt's powers. It's possible his face is morphing slightly slower, but we, as the audience, see it instantly to create a more disorienting effect. It could also be that Matt's powers are changing as the film goes on. Early on, the nanobots might be working much faster. However, as Matt loses a grip on his sanity, the nanobots become more reckless, which would explain why he's more of a clay monster by the end of "Clayface."
Why would John threaten Markos?
Look, you can call us cowards all day long, but we're not stupid. And we don't understand why so many characters in "Clayface" have a hard time understanding that you really shouldn't mess with dangerous mobsters who have a penchant for slicing up people's faces.
When Corey is discovered dead in his trailer, Dr. Corr's fiancé, John (Max Minghella), investigates the crime scene. He interrogates Markos over whether he knows anything and makes it clear he intends to lock him away. Again, Markos is a dangerous gangster. And at this point in the film, John really doesn't have any evidence to connect Markos with Corey's death despite his lawyer Frank (Eddie Marsan) also winding up dead earlier.
Like Matt hitting on Markos' girl, this is likely a matter of hubris. John made it known earlier that he's tired of working with the corrupt Gotham Police Department. Everyone he works with is crooked and willing to look the other way not to implicate Markos in any crimes. John could've simply hit a breaking point and doesn't care about antagonizing Markos, but he should at least keep in mind he has a fiancée at home that Markos is more than happy to target.
When is Clayface set?
Chronologically, "Clayface" is the third film in the new DC Universe, following "Superman" and "Supergirl," but largely exists as its own standalone project. Still, plenty of viewers are probably wondering when exactly "Clayface" is set.
The movie seems intentionally ambiguous. "Clayface" director James Watkins spoke with Tech Radar and danced around giving anything definitive: "We're in a kind of a world which is... it's modern, but it also has a sort of analog feel and a retro-art school feel to the world." With that in mind, it's hard to pinpoint a precise time. The computers certainly look modern, but no one really uses smartphones in the film. If nothing else, that would suggest it's at least set within the 21st century.
DC Studios co-head Peter Safran has also confirmed "Clayface" takes place before the events of "Creature Commandos," and that the Clayface we see in that show is the same one from the film. So clearly, Clayface has existed for a while by the time we get to "Superman." After all, who knows how long it could've taken Matt to put his body back together after Caitlyn tased him and put all of his nanobots on the fritz.
Was that Aaron Paul?
"Clayface" might have a claim to the oddest cameo of any 2026 film. During the Vesuvius Club fight, Matt Hagen attempts to infiltrate Markos' sanctuary. To do this, he takes on various forms to confuse his goons and get into the back room. At one point, Matt takes on the form of Aaron Paul. It only lasts about a second, but it's really confusing since there's no other context for it.
One explanation is that when Matt was in a self-imposed exile following his disfigurement, he locked himself away and watched a lot of "Breaking Bad." But something else might be going on. Prior to the film's release, there were rumors that Paul had a small role in "Clayface." A small role is one thing but having Matt randomly turn into the actor for a second is ridiculous.
Chances are Paul's part was slightly larger and was left on the cutting room floor. The film's IMDb lists Seth Isaac Thomas as playing young Matt Hagen; however, there are no flashbacks of Matt as a kid in the finished film. The movie also contains some dialogue about Matt's father being rather infamous in Gotham's underground. If we could theorize anything, we'd posit that Paul was supposed to play Matt Hagen's father in a flashback sequence. Later, Matt would transform into Paul to freak out one of Markos' goons who has history with him.
But since those scenes were cut, the Aaron Paul cameo has no context. It now exists as this weird thing, so hopefully, we'll get deleted scenes in the Blu-ray release to confirm what was supposed to happen.
Why doesn't Matt's body always return to him?
When Matt first recognizes the nanobots have given him incredible powers, he accidentally cuts himself to see the blood return to his body. Later in Dr. Corr's lab, he slices off a chunk of skin that also reattaches to his body. This appears to be an almost instantaneous reaction to where if any part of his body becomes unattached, it'll find its way back to him.
This adds a confusing layer to Matt's killing streak in the finale. In the Vesuvius' back room, Matt kills Mia after she bites his arm. The clay from his body latches into her mouth and nostrils, suffocating her. Shortly thereafter, Matt pins Markos to the ground and slices up his face to let blood run all over Markos. The blood seeps behind Markos' own eyes and then returns to Matt's body, effectively ripping Markos' face completely off from underneath the skin.
By this point, Matt's had his powers for a while. It's possible he's learned to better control the nanobots to where they can return to him if he wants them to but can also leave them behind if he'd prefer. The chunk of clay in Mia's mouth theoretically should've just returned to Matt, maybe even ripping her jaw out in the process for an even more grotesque death. It's still a very effective kill, suggesting there's more to Clayface's powers than meets the eye.
Does Matt still exist?
"Clayface" ends with Matt killing John and confronting Caitlyn, insisting he loves and wants to be with her. However, Matt is losing control over the nanobots. To get him away from her, Caitlyn electrocutes him, which makes the nanobots malfunction. Earlier, Caitlyn points out how she has a kill switch that can deactivate the nanobots if they ever go out of control. As Matt loses control over his body, she presses the switch.
This should've destroyed all the nanobots, but as we see in the final scene, Matt's still out there. The question becomes: Is that really Matt underneath all the clay, or have the nanobots effectively taken him over? We know there's at least a semblance of Matt's psyche within this monster.
When Matt's body begins morphing, Caitlyn struggles with whether or not to activate the kill switch, but Matt begs her to do it. This suggests Matt's mind is still there within all of the chaos and was able to break through for a moment.
After Caitlyn kills the nanobots, Matt dissolves into a puddle and flows into the sewer. What happened when Matt later reconstituted himself? Was his mind still in control, or is there something more sinister running things now? There's the potential for Clayface to become a fascinating villain who is constantly at war with himself later in the DCU's run.
How does Clayface turn into the version we see in Creature Commandos?
As mentioned earlier, Peter Safran confirmed that the Clayface in the movie is the same one on "Creature Commandos." This may seem odd since the two feel very different. Matt Hagen in the movie is ultimately a tragic figure. He's an actor who had his greatest asset stripped away from him, and in an attempt to get his life back, took things too far and became a monster. On "Creature Commandos," Clayface is vulgar, crass, and spends his free time playing Xbox.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean they're not the same guy. Since we don't know when "Clayface" takes place, there could easily be at least 10 years between these two iterations. In that time, maybe Matt Hagen has given up trying to be with Caitlyn and has resigned himself to a life of beer and video games.
And remember what we said about Clayface possibly being more nanobot than man at this point? That could also be an underlying factor into why Clayface is so different in "Creature Commandos." Matt's entire identity could've been wiped away by this point, so the personality we see in "Clayface" is a moot point.
Additionally, James Gunn and Peter Safran could easily decide later that these are two different Clayfaces. Or maybe we'll never see Clayface again after this film and won't have a reason to think about it again. Retcons are the name of the game when it comes to comic book adaptations.
Where is Batman?
The DCU still needs its Batman. It was easy enough to overlook 2025's "Superman," but with "Clayface" set in Gotham, we're really starting to wonder where the Caped Crusader is. We wouldn't mind Robert Pattinson's Batman being folded into the DCU, but the version of Gotham we see in "Clayface" looks decidedly different from what we get in "The Batman." And since "The Batman" exists in a separate universe, chances are this was our first glimpse of the Gotham that'll be explored further in the proposed "The Brave and the Bold" film that'll cast another actor as the Dark Knight.
Depending on how far back "Clayface" is set, it's possible Batman hasn't been established yet. For all we know, Bruce Wayne is still just a kid while Matt Hagen is running amok. And the only villains we get are Markos and his gang. There doesn't seem to be any other super-powered individuals in the city at this point, so Clayface may predate them.
While "The Brave and the Bold" was announced a while ago, there hasn't been much forward momentum as far as we're aware. A new Batman hasn't been cast, and it's unclear when production will even begin. Logistically, it makes sense "Clayface" would contain zero Batman nods since that movie could still be a ways away. There are many things we'd love to see in "The Brave and the Bold," and honestly, we'd love to see an even more formidable and disturbing Clayface return after stewing in those sewers for a while.