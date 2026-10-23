Clayface's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Contains spoilers for "Clayface"

Batman movies tend to utilize the same villains. Joker, Catwoman, Riddler, and Bane have all been seen multiple times. They're always fun to see, but Batman easily has one of the best rogues' gallery in all of fiction, with plenty of villains waiting for their chance in the spotlight. Among them is Clayface, one of Batman's most tragic villains ever.

Many are probably most familiar with the version seen in the "Feat of Clay" two-parter from "Batman: The Animated Series." An accident ruins an actor's beauty, and he undergoes an experimental treatment to regain his looks, but at a heavy price. That version has been adapted into the live-action "Clayface" movie that sees Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) struggling with new side effects that turn him into a monster that can take any form.

Critics were left stunned in their first reactions to "Clayface," largely deeming it a solid horror feature that borrows some elements from Batman's mythos. But just because it's good doesn't mean we didn't have some questions once the credits rolled. Here are some of the most confusing moments from "Clayface" with some potential explanations (when possible).