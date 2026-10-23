The Jarring Clayface Scenes No One Saw Coming

Contains spoilers for "Clayface"

DC Studios is taking a big swing with "Clayface." Only two other movies have been released so far: "Superman" and "Supergirl." Both of those make sense for fleshing out this new universe, but "Clayface" is a massive departure. Rather than making a straightforward Batman movie, we're getting an R-rated horror flick following one of the dark knight's most fascinating villains; a figure who's been sorely lacking in terms of big-screen adaptations.

Matt Hagen, aka Clayface (Tom Rhys Harries) is an actor who suffers a horrific injury. An experimental treatment causes his DNA to mutate to where he becomes a shape-shifting monster. There's a lot of tragedy and pathos to explore with that kind of set-up, and the new movie largely succeeds in giving this character depth. Looper's review of "Clayface" praised the movie's "strong scares" although our critic also conceded that it offered a mixed bag of results.

Still, for horror fans looking for something freaky to enjoy right before Halloween, "Clayface" is bound to scratch that itch. And even though we knew going into it there would be plenty of chilling moments, there are some scenes that took us by surprise.