5 Most Realistic Racing Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The 1971 film "Le Mans" is a fictionalized account of a 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Technically, it stars Steve McQueen as superstar driver Michael Delaney, who's reeling from the death of rival racer Piero Belgetti and trying to navigate his budding attraction to the late Belgetti's widow, Lisa (Elga Andersen). However, the true star of the movie is the race itself.

"Le Mans" was shot during the real Le Mans race in 1970 and what little plot it has plays distant second fiddle to the imagery it rolls out and the emotions it elicits. The film focuses on capturing the look and feel of the famous race at its best and its worst, and McQueen — who was a committed and successful race driver in addition to his Hollywood heroics — has no problem being a part of the proceedings instead of the star attraction.

The end result is a film that often comes across as a particularly gripping documentary about a Le Mans race that just happens to be fictional. As a movie, "Le Mans" lacks a throughline, and its 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating is barely enough to crack this particular top five. But as a distilled presentation of endurance racing in its purest form, it's nothing short of amazing.