Harry Potter: Everything You Need To Know About The HBO TV Series
As you've probably heard by now, we're getting a whole Harry Potter TV series on HBO. Based on the best-selling novel series and just over a decade and a half after the original film franchise wrapped up, we'll revisit the wizarding world through the eyes of the titular Harry, an orphaned boy (played by Daniel Radcliffe in the original films) who lives with his cruel relatives in the London suburbs before receiving surprising news. Not only is Harry a wizard who's set to study at the legendary and magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in rural Scotland, but he just so happens to be a massive celebrity amongst magical folk ... because he "defeated" the Dark Lord Voldemort as a baby, sending the evil wizard into some form of exile and ostensibly saving the world. To that end, he's known around the world as the "Boy Who Lived."
Anyone who's even passingly familiar with the Harry Potter franchise knows that Harry being the victim of a rebounding Killing Curse as a one-year-old infant — a curse that some believed killed Voldemort himself — did not actively save the world, and as a result, Voldemort shows up in some form or other during nearly every year Harry spends at Hogwarts to terrorize and try to kill him. (He does typically wait until the school year is actually over. Thoughtful!) So will the Harry Potter TV show chronicle all of this faithfully? Who's portraying these beloved characters, and who's working on the series behind the scenes? Here's everything you need to know about the Harry Potter TV show before it kicks off properly.
When will the Harry Potter TV show release?
The first season of the Harry Potter TV series, officially titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," will begin its run on Christmas Day 2026 after initially getting an early 2027 release. This is, if we may be so blunt, absolutely brilliant.
Yes, the beginning of the year is cold and gloomy for most of us (at least, those of us in the Northern Hemisphere) and feels like a pretty good time to be stuck inside and binge-watch a show, but let's consider something. "The Pitt" traditionally kicks off its seasons in January, and since that show has committed to an annual release schedule, HBO Max probably wanted to spread the wealth a little bit ... and honestly? Christmas couldn't possibly be a better time to start airing this show. It's easy to imagine that plenty of families will settle in to check out the start of this newly retold "Harry Potter" story during the holidays. So who can we expect to see on our screens this Christmas?
Who's starring in the Harry Potter TV series?
Let's start with the trio of main characters, also known as the "Golden Trio." After Daniel Radcliffe originated the role of Harry in the movies, Dominic McLaughlin takes over, with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton following in Rupert Grint and Emma Watson's footsteps as Harry's two best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. There's a whole host of characters in the Harry Potter universe, though, and we're gonna meet quite a lot of them in this debut season.
Most notably, perhaps, there's the eccentric but brilliant Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore; John Lithgow will play him in the series after both Richard Harris and Michael Gambon originated the roles in the movies. (Harris passed away after the second film wrapped filming and portrayed Dumbledore in the first two movies as a result.) Dame Maggie Smith might be Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall to many, but now the role will be taken over by Janet McTeer; Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost round out the Hogwarts faculty mainstays as Potions master Severus Snape and groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid (Alan Rickman and Robbie Coltrane, both of whom have passed away). Fiona Shaw and Richard Griffiths initially played Harry's cruel non-magical aunt and uncle Petunia and Vernon Dursley, and on the TV show, those roles are played by Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby.
As for fellow Hogwarts students, Rory Wilmot will play the seemingly timid but truly brave Neville Longbottom (originally Matthew Lewis), and Lox Pratt will pick up where Tom Felton left off as the Slytherin bully and Harry's nemesis Draco Malfoy. There's an entirely new cast of characters to be found in this first season of the Harry Potter show, so prepare for plenty of new faces.
What will the first season of the Harry Potter TV series cover?
You might have gleaned this from the season's title, but still: the inaugural season of HBO's Harry Potter series will cover the first novel, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," which is called "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in the United States but is taking on the British title worldwide this time. In this story that kicks off the franchise, Harry, living an unremarkable and objectively not-great life as the unwanted ward of his aunt and uncle, starts receiving mysterious letters around his 11th birthday. We already know, from an opening scene involving Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Hagrid gathering at the ruins of the Potter house, that Voldemort murdered Harry's parents Lily and James and tried to kill their child but couldn't; Harry, on the other hand, has no idea at all that he's a wizard. Despite Vernon's best attempts to hide the letters and the truth, Hagrid eventually shows up and tells Harry that he has magical abilities and whisks him away to Hogwarts.
At the wizarding school, Harry is sorted into Gryffindor alongside Harry and Hermione and starts learning the ropes, all while secretly researching the mysterious Philosopher's Stone (a tiny object that can perform alchemy and also confer immortality upon the user, and a tiny object which Harry is pretty sure he saw Hagrid remove from an otherwise empty vault at the wizarding bank Gringotts). Before long, he, Ron, and Hermione are on a mission to save the school from evil forces to save the Stone, and while we saw pretty much all of this in the first Harry Potter movie, things did end up on the cutting room floor. Thankfully, the series has more room to play around.
How many episodes are in the first season of the Harry Potter TV show?
The first season of the HBO Harry Potter series will span eight episodes, and this feels like a perfect length. Typically, HBO seasons span around ten episodes a season — exceptions include the aforementioned medical drama "The Pitt," which uses a "real-time" conceit to portray emergency room shifts and runs for 15 episodes each season — but eight works for the first Harry Potter book. Why? It's ... quite a bit shorter than some of the volumes to follow.
Even with eight hour-long episodes (though run times will surely vary), we'll get to see some plot aspects and characters that were cut out of the first Harry Potter movie — like the Hogwarts ghosts, including Peeves the poltergeist. (The late British comedian Rik Mayall filmed scenes as Peeves for the first Harry Potter movie, but his scenes were ultimately cut; Peter Serafinowicz will portray him in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.") Things get cut during the adaptation process all the time, but still, it's nice that this sprawling story will get more breathing room on the small screen.
Who's the creative team behind the Harry Potter TV show?
Harry Potter fans can rest easy knowing that their favorite books will play out on HBO with even more detail than they saw in the movies ... and that the material is in the hands of a seriously incredible creative team. Francesca Gardiner, who worked on "His Dark Materials," "The Rook," and "The Man in the High Castle" as a writer, as a consulting producer on "Succession," and a co-executive producer on "Killing Eve," will serve as showrunner alongside Jon Brown. Original producer David Heyman will be an executive producer, and series author Joanne "J.K." Rowling, whose involvement has stirred up controversy, will join him.
Four directors are also attached to the Harry Potter TV series thus far — Jessica Hobbs, Benjamin Caron, Lucy Forbes, and Mark Mylod. Hobbs has an Emmy for directing an episode of "The Crown," Caron worked on "Andor," Forbes helmed several episodes of "This is Going to Hurt," and Mylod worked alongside Gardiner on "Succession" (and has sort of become HBO's go-to guy for huge and important dramatic episodes). This is a pretty impressive roster, and ultimately, Casey Bloys — HBO's CEO — is overseeing the entire thing.
Will the Harry Potter TV show come out annually?
So ... here's the thing. According to the aforementioned Casey Bloys, bringing the Harry Potter TV show back to HBO on a strict yearly basis — like "The Pitt" does — is just not possible. Back in March of 2026, Bloys spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the ease of shows like the medical drama, which requires far less work when it comes to special effects and so on. As he put it:
"You have to balance it. For some of the bigger shows like Harry Potter or House of the Dragon, or The Last of Us, huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis. But from a production point of view, it's just not possible. It's not that everybody involved is just taking their time and sitting around. These shows are complicated to do."
Bloys echoed these comments around that same time in The Times of London, acknowledging that the young actors will, well, age quickly. "Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing," Bloys said then. "It's not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But ... they're writing the season two now."
The final word, as of this writing, is an enormous interview in Deadline with Bloys that ran in the middle of September 2026 — right after HBO won a ton of Emmys. When asked if the Harry Potter show would get an annual release, Bloys demurred again. "No. We're trying as hard to bring it back as quickly as possible. It's not going to be two years [between seasons], but we're trying hard to keep it as compressed as possible."
How many seasons will the Harry Potter TV show get?
With all of that in mind — and by "that," we mean HBO head Casey Bloys' repeated assurances that the Harry Potter TV series won't come out every year like clockwork — let's look at what we do know about the show's planned release schedule. As of this writing, the show is set to span seven seasons, devoting one to each book.
As we said, this does definitely help the creative team cover the books much more thoroughly, especially as the page counts grow unwieldy in future installments like "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (the longest book). (This is conjecture, but it also could mean we get longer episode totals per season as things continue.) The final movie, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," also rather famously split into two movies to contain all the story (while still managing to cut stuff out), so with this game plan, everything should flow pretty smoothly as far as the narrative is concerned. But wait — do we know anything about future seasons yet?
Who's set to appear in Season 2 of the Harry Potter HBO show?
We do have some early casting information for Season 2 of the Harry Potter series. Though Gracie Cochrane plays the youngest Weasley, Ginny, during "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," Cochrane exited the series and was replaced by Bonnie Hill for Season 2 (via Deadline), which we can safely assume will be named after the second book and be called "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."
In that same Deadline report, we also learned that Lenny Rush will play the enthusiastic but troublemaking house elf Dobby and Billy Barratt will portray the young version of Tom Riddle — the Hogwarts student who grows up to be Voldemort — that Harry sees in retold memories and flashbacks. In a different Deadline report, it was announced that bathroom ghost Moaning Myrtle will be played by Molly Hewitt-Richards, new Hogwarts student and Harry superfan Colin Creevey will be played by Jasper Ambrose, and the vital role of Arthur Weasley — patriarch of the red-headed family and husband to Katherine Parkinson's Molly Weasley, will go to Rafe Spall.
The bigger casting story about Season 2 of the Harry Potter HBO show, though, centers on Gilderoy Lockhart, the best-selling author who takes over as Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts during Harry's second year. (That job may or may not be cursed to ensure that people only last for a single school year.) Kenneth Branagh originally played this blowhard of a professor, and at first, Nicholas Hoult was set to play him; he ultimately dropped out due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by HBO's go-to boy and "Game of Thrones" and "Industry" veteran Kit Harington (per Variety). So is anyone coming back from the original films?
Are any original film franchise cast members returning for the Harry Potter TV show?
While it's possible that other original Harry Potter stars will show up in the HBO series in some way, shape, or form — after all, both Rupert Grint and Tom Felton are appearing in the Broadway show "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" as grown-up versions of their characters Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy — we only know about one person who's definitely returning.
Warwick Davis, who plays the goblin Griphook and Hogwarts' Charms professor Filius Flitwick in the film franchise, will reprise his role as Flitwick, but not as Griphook. ("Game of Thrones" and "Joker: Folie á Deux" alum Leigh Gill will play Griphook in his stead.) Flitwick isn't the series' most important character, but it's still nice to see a familiar face come back to the wizarding world. Plus, as we said, we can't totally rule out cameos or role reprisals as the series continues on HBO.
Who's scoring the Harry Potter TV show – and filling John Williams' shoes?
When you think of the original Harry Potter movies, you probably think of the genuinely iconic score crafted by John Williams, the legend behind scores for films like "Jaws," the first Star Wars film, and the Indiana Jones movies (just to name a few). The twinkling main theme of the Harry Potter movies is beloved across the whole world, and sadly, Williams is not connected to the HBO series in any way. So who's stepping into his intimidatingly large shoes?
That would be Hans Zimmer, who's no slouch when it comes to composing great film scores. Zimmer, who has two Oscars for his scores — one for 1994's "The Lion King" and the second for 2021's "Dune" alongside a number of nominations — is known for working with Christopher Nolan on a handful of projects like "Inception" and the Dark Knight trilogy, Ridley Scott on movies that include "Gladiator" and "Black Hawk Down," and Zack Snyder on "Man of Steel" ... and he also crafted the memorable theme from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies (despite thinking the entire thing was a terrible idea). If anyone has to take over for Williams, Zimmer is a pretty choice pick.
Are any Harry Potter spin-off shows in the works?
One more time for the cheap seats in the back: as of this writing, no spin-offs of the HBO Harry Potter series have been announced. On the one hand, this makes sense; the series hasn't even premiered yet. With that said, there are plenty of possibilities down the line for spin-offs if and when the Harry Potter series is a big hit for HBO.
A big Harry Potter story that remains untold — and that, anecdotally, fans have been clamoring for for years — is a prequel about the Marauders, the group of four best friends at Hogwarts made up of James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew. (Yes, the first one is Harry's dad.) We learn about the Marauders in the third book and film, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," where we also learn (decades-old spoiler alert!) that Lupin, who teaches Defense Against the Dark Arts during Harry's third year, is a werewolf. When his Hogwarts cohorts James, Sirius, and Pettigrew discovered this, they didn't reject or fear him but simply learned to become Animagi, meaning that they can transform into the animals of their choice at will. (James became a stag, Sirius a large black dog, and Pettigrew a rat.) This is just the tip of the iceberg as far as Harry Potter spin-offs are concerned, but there's a free idea for you, HBO!
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026.