Harry Potter: Everything You Need To Know About The HBO TV Series

As you've probably heard by now, we're getting a whole Harry Potter TV series on HBO. Based on the best-selling novel series and just over a decade and a half after the original film franchise wrapped up, we'll revisit the wizarding world through the eyes of the titular Harry, an orphaned boy (played by Daniel Radcliffe in the original films) who lives with his cruel relatives in the London suburbs before receiving surprising news. Not only is Harry a wizard who's set to study at the legendary and magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in rural Scotland, but he just so happens to be a massive celebrity amongst magical folk ... because he "defeated" the Dark Lord Voldemort as a baby, sending the evil wizard into some form of exile and ostensibly saving the world. To that end, he's known around the world as the "Boy Who Lived."

Anyone who's even passingly familiar with the Harry Potter franchise knows that Harry being the victim of a rebounding Killing Curse as a one-year-old infant — a curse that some believed killed Voldemort himself — did not actively save the world, and as a result, Voldemort shows up in some form or other during nearly every year Harry spends at Hogwarts to terrorize and try to kill him. (He does typically wait until the school year is actually over. Thoughtful!) So will the Harry Potter TV show chronicle all of this faithfully? Who's portraying these beloved characters, and who's working on the series behind the scenes? Here's everything you need to know about the Harry Potter TV show before it kicks off properly.