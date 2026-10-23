How To Read All 7 Chronicles Of Narnia Books In Order

C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" is best known for "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." That story was the first book published in the series and the first movie adapted by Walt Disney Studios in 2005. But it isn't the beginning of the story. That honor goes to "The Magician's Nephew," which was published fully half a decade later. That chronological reality is why Greta Gerwig's reboot of the franchise has opted to skip "Wardrobe" and adapt "The Magician's Nephew" first.

And that book? It's just the first of seven Narnia books in total. The number of books, movies, and starting points, not to mention the revolving cast of lead kid characters, can make Narnia feel a bit overwhelming. If the publication order isn't the same as its chronological order, where should you start? Where does the story end? Complicating matters further is the fact that the book "The Horse and His Boy" takes place inside of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

If you're trying to read the Narnia books in order, there are two main options. The first is reading them in publication order. That would be as follows:

"The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" (1950) "Prince Caspian" (1951) "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" (1952) "The Silver Chair" (1953) "The Horse and His Boy" (1954) "The Magician's Nephew" (1955) "The Last Battle" (1956)

While this is a fun way to reproduce the experience of reading along as the books came out, it doesn't present the story in the order it unfolds.