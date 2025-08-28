All 7 Chronicles Of Narnia Books Ranked

Heads up! This article contains spoilers for the "Chronicles of Narnia" book series.

The "Chronicles of Narnia" series is a fantasy classic for kids, adults, and anyone looking for a heartwarming escape in the pages of a good book. Well, good books. There are seven "Narnia" novels in all, several more than the three movies Disney semi-accurately adapted a couple of decades ago. Chronologically speaking, these start with "The Magician's Nephew," a prequel that traces the genesis of Narnia and its furniture-based portal, followed by the classic original story, "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." From there, the next five books carry the story forward in order:

"The Horse and His Boy"

"Prince Caspian"

"The Voyage of the Dawn Treader"

"The Silver Chair"

"The Last Battle"

While these all take place in Narnia, author C.S. Lewis infused each one with its own unique story, characters, and sense of purpose within the larger "Narnia" canon. They flow together to form a complete story — but they're not all equal. As with most series, there are high points and relatively low ones. We've gone over all seven "Narnia" books and ranked them considering factors like the quality of the story, the relevance to the larger timeline, and the overall entertainment experience each offers. Here's our official Looper list for all seven "Chronicles of Narnia" books, from worst to first.