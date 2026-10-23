5 Best TV Shows Like East Of Eden

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Zoe Kazan's historical drama miniseries on Netflix, "East of Eden," is a treat. The seven-episode series is based on John Steinbeck's legendary novel of the same name. It features a long list of talented names, with Florence Pugh leading the line as the complicated and nigh-invariably antagonistic Cathy Ames. Across seven episodes, Pugh is given plenty of time to imbue the character with nuance and complexity that nevertheless doesn't take away from her many nefarious deeds.

It remains to be seen whether Cathy will one day be ranked among Florence Pugh's best performances, but "East of Eden" is definitely the kind of show that leaves you wanting more. Luckily, the world of television is rife with wonderful historical dramas that tackle similar concepts as "East of Eden," and if you feel like you're hungry for additional shows like this, Looper has put together a list of five series that are more than a bit similar — and equally enjoyable.