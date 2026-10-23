5 Best TV Shows Like East Of Eden
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Zoe Kazan's historical drama miniseries on Netflix, "East of Eden," is a treat. The seven-episode series is based on John Steinbeck's legendary novel of the same name. It features a long list of talented names, with Florence Pugh leading the line as the complicated and nigh-invariably antagonistic Cathy Ames. Across seven episodes, Pugh is given plenty of time to imbue the character with nuance and complexity that nevertheless doesn't take away from her many nefarious deeds.
It remains to be seen whether Cathy will one day be ranked among Florence Pugh's best performances, but "East of Eden" is definitely the kind of show that leaves you wanting more. Luckily, the world of television is rife with wonderful historical dramas that tackle similar concepts as "East of Eden," and if you feel like you're hungry for additional shows like this, Looper has put together a list of five series that are more than a bit similar — and equally enjoyable.
Like Water for Chocolate
Fair warning: This one has a pretty good chance of leaving you devastated. Based on Laura Esquivel's novel "Like Water for Chocolate," the two-season HBO series is framed around food, largely the magical dishes of young Tita (Azul Guaita) — a tragic figure doomed to stay unmarried and subservient to her family. Increasingly in love with neighbor and friend Pedro (Andrés Baita), Tita's life is in deep internal turmoil that's mirrored by the very real societal upheaval of the Mexican Revolution.
"Like Water for Chocolate" is not a happy show, as you might suspect from this premise. However, it's a deeply moving one, offering moments of joy and emotion that work extremely well within the confines of the story. Some of the elements on the series are outright magical and dreamlike — including the impactful series finale — and Tita's tyrannical mother (Irene Azuela) has notes of cruelty that "East of Eden" fans will no doubt recognize from Cathy Ames. Symbolic, well-acted, and deliciously wistful, "Like Water for Chocolate" is a perfect choice for an "East of Eden" aficionado who's not opposed to bawling their eyes out on occasion.
Bridgerton
The untold truth of "Bridgerton" is that it doesn't strictly fall within the confines of traditional historical storytelling, but its alternate history romance offers plenty of thrills, sad stories, and malevolent behavior that make it a perfect choice for an "East of Eden" fan. The Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's book series focuses on a different couple each season during England's Regency high society era of the 19th century, with the titular Bridgerton family as the focal point.
With seven Primetime Emmys in its pocket, Chris Van Dusen's show is a costume drama event whenever a new season drops. There are many other shows that have attempted to capture the magic to various degrees, but few have succeeded.
Granted, you're not going to find the exact brand of agony depicted on "East of Eden" here, but the same human feelings and period drama vibes are prevalent throughout both series. If "Like Water for Chocolate" is a perfect choice for the "East of Eden" fan who wishes to embrace gut-wrenching melodrama, Netflix's "Bridgerton" is for those moments when you want to just kick back, relax, and enjoy the soapier side of it all.
War and Peace
What might be an appropriate follow-up to a miniseries adaptation of a famous John Steinbeck novel depicting the lives of two families over decades of tumult and starring one of the hottest actors in Hollywood? How about a miniseries adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," the famous 1869 doorstopper about the lives of Russian high society members during the Napoleonic Wars — which just so happens to also star one of Hollywood's finest?
The 2016 BBC miniseries "War and Peace" stars Paul Dano as Pierre Bezukhov, an awkward and hedonistic, yet well-meaning illegitimate son of a count. We follow Pierre's aimless path as he navigates life and tries to find meaning in the middle of, yes, war and peace alike.
The all-star cast of "War and Peace" features names like Lily James, Callum Turner, Jessie Buckley, Gillian Anderson, Jack Lowden, Jim Broadbent, Tom Burke, Brian Cox, and Mathieu Kassowitz. Yet, as Pierre is the heart of the novel, Dano makes himself the heart of the miniseries, playing the hapless character with a tact and earnestness that retain his comical elements but stop him from becoming a joke. Pierre is a very different beast than the manipulative and cruel Cathy Ames, but as a character, he's just as captivating — and Dano's performance is every bit as enjoyable as Florence Pugh's masterclass in "East of Eden."
The Miniaturist
The 2017 miniseries "The Miniaturist" is based on Jessie Burton's novel of the same title, and once again, it's a historical drama that stars an A-lister. This time, our central player is Nella Brandt (Née Oortman), played by Anya Taylor-Joy. She lives in 17th century Amsterdam in a new and awkward marriage arrangement, and has to navigate the exact kinds of challenges you'd expect — as well as many that you wouldn't. As it turns out, the family she's married into has plenty of secrets that the era's society would decidedly not approve of. Things don't get any easier when Nella starts commissioning dollhouse miniatures that seem to predict the future of the characters.
A touching and ambitious drama with a hint of the supernatural, "The Miniaturist" focuses on the toils and turmoils of marginalized people who try to keep up appearances in an unforgiving society. Slick and compact, the show is a perfect watch for those who want an "East of Eden"-style experience but don't have a ton of time on their hands.
Downton Abbey
Where "The Miniaturist" is a quick but weighty snack, "Downton Abbey" is the whole buffet. The ITV/PBS historical drama tackles many important events of the early 20th century while still retaining a "Bridgerton"-style detachment from the edge of reality, thanks to its fictional Downton Abbey estate setting and heavy focus on the aristocracy.
While Downton Abbey itself may be fictional, the things its characters have to deal with very much aren't. The show's five-year run covered multiple important world events, from the upper crust's point of view, to the tune of 15 Primetime Emmys. The various "Downton Abbey" movies and TV shows out there give fans of the Julian Fellowes-created series plenty to savor. While its extremely British attitudes are somewhat different from the decidedly American setting of "East of Eden," the two shows operate within the confines of a similar time frame and work as interesting companion pieces for those who want to see how different fictional universes handle the same events.