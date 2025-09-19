Every Downton Abbey Movie & TV Show, Ranked

Airing for six seasons on PBS — Channel 3 in its native England — "Downton Abbey" focuses primarily on the wealthy and powerful Crawley family in early 20th century England. But the massive ensemble includes not only the Crawleys, but also both their upper crust friends and the various housekeepers, ground staff, and other people who work for the Crawleys and their peers. So seemingly accurate is the franchise's depiction of its era that some have wondered whether "Downton Abbey" is based on a true story. It's not, but it speaks to the franchise's authenticity that it's an oft-asked question.

Movies that get a sequel TV series with the original cast have become fairly common, especially in recent years, but it's less often that TV shows get continuation films. Yet "Downton Abbey" has had three feature-length movies released in theaters since the original series ended, which both pick up loose threads from the show and also tread entirely new plot territory.

Even though this is a ranking of the TV series and its three films, let's be clear: there is no bad "Downton Abbey." The "worst" item on this list is still terrific. That being said, some of the movies are definitely better than others, as we'll detail below — as well as reveal where the original series fits in with the film trilogy quality-wise.