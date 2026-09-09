Who's The Strongest Green Lantern?
In its own understated, "True Detective"-influenced way, HBO's "Lanterns" is reminding the world just how powerful and influential DC's Green Lanterns can be. However, thanks to the implied differences in the power levels of the DC Universe Green Lanterns, it also calls into question precisely which individual Lantern is the strongest. Looper's video above will let you know the various feats and power levels of DC's many Green Lanterns.
The DC Universe has shown us four former and current Green Lanterns so far, and all of them have shown their power in different ways. Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) is adept at creating massive, if fairly simplistic constructs that he uses to battle giant monsters and vast enemy forces. In "Lanterns" Episode 1, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) shows just how powerful he is with an impressive display of the kind of fine control that goes into creating a realistic bank note. John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) isn't quite a Lantern yet, but he's already shown that he can use the power ring to create life to what Hal all but states is an unprecedented degree. Finally, we have the corrupted ex-Lantern Thaal Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), who fought the Green Lantern Corps in a display of power that left several Guardians of the Universe dead.
A Green Lantern's strength is tied to their willpower
There's a reason why Green Lanterns have power differences despite the fact that they tend to rock the same type of ring. The Green Lantern power rings work with willpower, which means that they effectively just offer raw power for the user to harness in the best way they can. This, of course, means that the stronger the user's will is, the more power they actually wield — and based on how many stranger things they can imagine, the more creative their constructs can become. This is why "Lanterns" makes a lot of noise about John Stewart's energy-construct emerald bird. After all, creating something that detailed and autonomous seems far more complex than, say, the giant constructs Guy Gardner creates in "Superman."
All of this and a number of other factors can make it pretty difficult to compare Green Lanterns when it comes to their pure power — but that doesn't mean that it can't be done. Watching Looper's video above will let you know just how the power rankings between major Green Lanterns stack up.