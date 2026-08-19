One Lanterns Episode 1 Scene Shows Just How Powerful Hal Jordan Is

Contains spoilers for "Lanterns" Season 1, Episode 1

Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) might be a bit of a jerk, but there's a good reason why he's a member of the Green Lantern Corps in James Gunn's DC Universe: He's very, very good at using his power ring. However, his biggest show of strength in the "Lanterns" series premiere is also his most understated one.

Sure, Hal creates a force bubble that's able to stop a self-detonating alien trucker (Chris Coy) from blowing up the town. That's basic superhero stuff. However, his true display of power comes earlier, and is treated almost as a joke: Hal is able to make a convincing-looking 20-dollar bill with his ring, and a jukebox's money validator happily accepts it.

This is an absurdly complex feat considering the amount of anti-counterfeit measures U.S. currency has. Hal being able to do this shows the level of control he has over the ring's power. Combined with the brute force that the ring also allows him to use, this makes him a truly terrifying player whose game is levels above the giant hands and simplistic constructs often associated with the power ring.