The Only Professor X Recap You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday

Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier is a gift that keeps on giving, and a version of him will return once more in the cast of "Avengers: Doomsday." However, the character's complete history is even more complex than Stewart's arc in the role. Watch Looper's video above to get the full picture of the strange, messy life of Professor X.

Charles Xavier is the founder of the X-Men, debuting in the comic issue "X-Men" #1 in 1963. One of the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel universe, he spent his early years roaming the globe before losing the use of his legs and focusing on championing the mutant cause in his own way. However, just like his longtime frenemy Magneto, Xavier is a complex character whose motivations and allegiances shift over time. He's been a hero, a villain, a shadowy grey area operator, a ruthless manipulator, and a legitimately pure-hearted leader. While James McAvoy's tenure in the role has explored the character's moral complexity, the movies have rarely seen Professor X in full villain mode.