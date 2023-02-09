We May Not Have Seen The Last Of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier

In terms of Earthly mutants in the Marvel Universe, Professor Charles Xavier is one of the most influential and powerful that has ever existed. The character has been around since the very beginning of Marvel's "X-Men" comics in the 1960s, and this includes numerous film and television interpretations and portrayals along the way. The telepathic mutant has been memorably played by both James McAvoy and Sir Patrick Stewart in the most recent and earlier series of "X-Men" movies, starting with 2000's self-titled feature film.

For Stewart, his version of an older Charles Xavier has died more than once in the film series, including most recently in 2017's "Logan," which the actor said was the best farewell to the character he could imagine. This all changed when the founder and leader of the X-Men appeared in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," for which Stewart said his small role in the MCU film allowed him to get a fresh perspective on Xavier (via Variety). With this resurgence, it is also possible that we may not have seen the last of Sir Patrick Stewart's portrayal of Professor X.