The Only Gambit Recap You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday
"Avengers: Doomsday" is already blowing away the box office in pre-sales. The movie is going to be big, and when you combine every confirmed and rumored actor in the "Doomsday" cast, it will also be so stacked that relatively recent MCU players like Gambit (Channing Tatum) might get lost in shuffle. Fortunately, Looper's video above will bring you up to date on Gambit, and what Marvel's favorite Cajun mutant is all about.
Remy "Gambit" LeBeau is a veteran X-Man, and one of the cooler cats the mutant team has ever seen. He has a dark history as a thief, and a penchant for operating in the grey areas — but fortunately, his immense charm is usually more than enough to get him out of trouble. Gambit's primary mutant power is the ability to turn various objects' potential energy into kinetic energy, which causes them to glow and explode on impact. Notably, he's also the longtime love interest of fellow X-Men member Rogue.
Gambit has a complicated movie history
Gambit's comic book debut was in 1990, but he also has a lengthy and complicated history on the big screen — after a fashion, anyway. In 2009, the character appeared in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," as played by Taylor Kitsch. In 2024, longtime Gambit aficionado Channing Tatum took over the role in "Deadpool & "Wolverine." On the animated TV show front, Gambit has been a notable part of both "X-Men: The Animated Series" and its follow-up, "X-Men '97."
It's unclear whether the Gambit solo movie will ever happen, despite the fact that Tatum's name has been associated with the role in various capacities for years before "Deadpool & Wolverine." For now, at least, fans will get to see what the charming Cajun is up to when "Avengers: Doomsday" premieres on December 18, 2026. Before that, be sure to watch Looper's Gambit recap video above to learn all about the character's exploits.