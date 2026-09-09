The Only Gambit Recap You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday

"Avengers: Doomsday" is already blowing away the box office in pre-sales. The movie is going to be big, and when you combine every confirmed and rumored actor in the "Doomsday" cast, it will also be so stacked that relatively recent MCU players like Gambit (Channing Tatum) might get lost in shuffle. Fortunately, Looper's video above will bring you up to date on Gambit, and what Marvel's favorite Cajun mutant is all about.

Remy "Gambit" LeBeau is a veteran X-Man, and one of the cooler cats the mutant team has ever seen. He has a dark history as a thief, and a penchant for operating in the grey areas — but fortunately, his immense charm is usually more than enough to get him out of trouble. Gambit's primary mutant power is the ability to turn various objects' potential energy into kinetic energy, which causes them to glow and explode on impact. Notably, he's also the longtime love interest of fellow X-Men member Rogue.