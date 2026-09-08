5 Best Burt Lancaster Western Movies, Ranked

It would be hard to discuss Hollywood's greatest classic era stars without dropping Burt Lancaster's name. His decades-spanning filmography features over 80 different movies and TV shows. Whether he was giving an Academy Award-winning turn as the titular character in Richard Brooks' "Elmer Gantry," joining the all-star cast of "The Field of Dreams," or even starring in one of the best pirate movies no one talks about anymore, Lancaster could command the attention of an audience like few others.

His magnetic screen presence made Lancaster a natural choice for many Western roles. Granted, some of his classic Western movies are unwatchable today due to uncomfortable racial stereotypes and other attitudes that were so prevalent in filmmaking during that bygone era. Still, his roles as marshals, cowboys, and guns for hire have also resulted in a number of truly great Western movies that every fan of the genre should check out. Here are five of the actor's finest Westerns, based on their Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer scores.