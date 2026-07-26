5 Best Pirate Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Did you think that "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl" was the first Disney movie that tinkered with the idea of pirate ghosts? Yeah, no. The appearance of ghostly naval scoundrels might be one of the staples of every "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, but such things have precedent. As early as 1968, this particular genre was having a moment.

Enter "Blackbeard's Ghost," which combines small-town comedy stylings with ghostly pirate action. The movie's title is incredibly literal. When Steve Walker (Dean Jones) begins to coach sports in a coastal town, he gets tangled in all sorts of shady activities going on. Soon, he's on a quest to thwart the real estate development plans of the villainous Silky Seymour (Joby Baker) while trying to help his athletes. This, however, is just the start of his troubles, since he's soon accidentally bonded with the otherwise invisible ghost of Edward "Blackbeard" Teach (Peter Ustinov), whom poor Steve accidentally summons and starts to wreak all sorts of havoc.

Though this may make "Blackbeard's Ghost" seem like a run-of-the-mill B-movie, the film is actually well worth your time, and Ustinov is a bombastic delight as Blackbeard. "Blackbeard's Ghost" has a 82% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a signifier of a great film — especially for a pirate ghost comedy.