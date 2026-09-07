5 Best Gary Cooper Movies That Aren't Westerns, Ranked

The best Gary Cooper Western movies loom large in pop culture for a reason. They're beloved motion pictures that continue to both influence new cinematic works and garner fans for their immense artistry. However, the only problem is that they sometimes overshadow the many other creative exploits Cooper did across his illustrious career. He didn't just put on spurs and ride horses in period pieces. Gary Cooper's filmography was vast and littered with all kinds of non-Western masterpieces.

Given how many decades Cooper worked as an esteemed actor, it can be overwhelming to know where to start regarding Cooper's non-Western exploits. Luckily, Letterboxd's five highest rated non-Western Gary Cooper movies provides a perfect launchpad to further explore this man's career. These five motion pictures (ranked below from "lowest" to highest average Letterboxd rating) are sublime explorations of what made Cooper so seminal in the eyes of audiences. However, they also demonstrate subtler nuances of his career, like the many genres and revered filmmakers he worked with.

Breaking down the qualities of Cooper's five most acclaimed non-Western films provides a vivid opportunity to savor what made this man such a legend. It isn't just his Westerns that made Gary Cooper unforgettable.