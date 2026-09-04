Onslaught Ending Explained: What Happens To Celeste?

The precise chain of command in "Onslaught" is one of its more confusing elements. Dr. Kammler, we are told, is "third-generation Paperclip," referring to the very real U.S. program of bringing over Nazi scientists after World War II to build rockets for America. That presumably means Kammler is the grandchild of a Third Reich scientist, but his wife is also German, and seems to be the one pulling the strings.

Later, after Cyrus gets involved, we are told that the base from which the supersoldiers escape used to be operated by the government, but that it now belongs to a private military contractor, who are the ones actually funding Kammler's experiments. So there's the government — with a secret division of some sort that Cyrus works for — the military, and this private company, where Kammler and Baylor (Michael Biehn) work.

The confusing part comes at the end of "Onslaught," when Cyrus and Hanna Kammler show up together to the remains of the trailer park. Hanna makes it clear in a phone call earlier in the film that she, for some reason, is now the one in charge, despite Cyrus working for the government directly.

So what's happening here? Most likely, the Kammlers are technically U.S. government assets who are loaned out to the private contractor, which would explain why Hanna's husband has to be blindfolded to go to the base. The darker implication, though, is that the Nazis are deeply embedded in the entire fabric of the U.S. government and military, far more than this isolated incident. Knowing it's not quite built to handle that enormous presence, "Onslaught" keeps things vague. Regardless, Hanna's level of power at the end makes the whole thing deeply unsettling.