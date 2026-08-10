5 Best War Movies That Define The Genre

There's no shortage of excellent war movies over the years. Sadly, as long as the world remains in a state of conflict, these films will always carry resonance. They'll be there to remind us that the human toll of war extends far beyond soldiers on the battlefield. Their loved ones and innocent bystanders caught up in political tensions pay the price, too.

But it's one thing to simply have a great war movie. It's another thing for a specific film to be remembered and passed down from one generation to the next. The best war movies avoid succumbing to Hollywood cliches about heroism and don't shy away from depicting the true cost of combat.

Through innovative filmmaking techniques or showing a different side of war from what we usually get in mainstream cinema, these are the war movies that helped define the genre. You can see the DNA from these films in many that followed, so even if you only watch a few war movies in your lifetime, make sure these are on the list.