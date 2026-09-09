5 Best Kirk Douglas Western Movies, Ranked

Of all the leading men during Hollywood's golden age, few had more star power than Kirk Douglas. A true original with his iconic bright smile, Douglas could always be relied on to deliver an amazing heroic role. Whether he was playing a gladiator, a captain, or a war hero, the best and worst Kirk Douglas movies always delivered a good tough guy performance. Douglas acted in 95 projects and was nominated for three Academy Awards, so he naturally was quite a popular presence across many genres. While never solely a Western actor, he made a mark in the land of cowboys, too.

Many of Douglas' movies were amazing, and that goes double for his major Westerns. Douglas knew how to select interesting roles. As such, while his best Westerns don't always rank among the obvious classics, his filmography features a number of hidden genre greats that you may very well not have seen before ... and all are far superior to the legendary Western actor's terrible sci-fi movie efforts. Here are the five finest Westerns Kirk Douglas ever made, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores.