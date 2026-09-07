All 5 Cars Universe Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Okay, here we go. Focus. Speed. I am speed. One winner, 42 losers. I eat losers for breakfast." With those words from Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), the 2006 Disney/Pixar movie "Cars" kicks off. Not only that, but those lines started an entire mega-franchise that spans multiple television exploits, theme park lands, a towering toyline, and, of course, five movies set in the "Cars" universe. Not only has Lightning McQueen headlined three movies, but the "Cars" mythology has expanded to include a pair of "Planes" features set high above the pavement roads of Radiator Springs.

Given how much doomsaying surrounded the box office run of the original "Cars" movies back in summer 2006, it's staggering to consider how much staying power this universe and its characters have had. It's a given now that everyone around the planet knows who Lightning McQueen is and that his catchphrase is "Ka-Chow!" What sometimes gets lost in all of the "Cars" discussions and ironic memes, though, are the various benefits and drawbacks of the individual motion pictures making up the franchise. Ranking all five of the movies in the "Cars" universe from worst to best (based on this writer's personal opinions) illustrates the creative shortcomings that have plagued these titles, no matter what mode of transportation they focus on.

At the same time, this ranking also highlights the better elements of these assorted "Cars" projects that have ensured this universe has stuck around for so long. Grab a Piston Cup, rev your engine, and let's dive into the five movies in the "Cars" universe.