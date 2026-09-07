5 Most Historically Accurate Mafia Movies, Ranked

Usually, telling the world what goes on behind the closed doors of the criminal underworld is enough to get you whacked — nobody likes a snitch, after all. That hasn't been the case for many of the filmmakers who have told ripped-from-the-headlines tales that the mob don't want you to hear, though. The five films in this list are all praised for their accuracy, collaborating with journalists, former FBI agents and even members of crime families to bring their true stories to life, warts and all.

For the purposes of this list, we're defining a mafia movie as any depiction of an organized crime operation, which allows us to include some crime dramas from overseas that got their facts right. One movie on this list reportedly only was allowed to get made because the director had to pay a crime family a sizable fee to film on their turf; this is how close to the center of operations some filmmakers have to get in order to bring these stories to the screen. Films in this list which go further back in history relied on research just as extensive, clearing out museums to use authentic props, and heading back to the scenes of real crimes to capture them in show-stopping set pieces.

The following five movies are ranked based on how much we personally enjoy them, but they are all equal when it comes to faithfully capturing the real drama that crime families hoped would never get out in the open.